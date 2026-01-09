The Seemingly Petty Reason Prince Harry Reportedly Keeps His Kids Away From King Charles

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Amid the ongoing, well-documented feud between Prince Harry and the rest of the British royal family (particularly the rift between Harry, his older brother, Prince William, and their father, King Charles III), one persistent question is what exactly will become of Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's, relationship with The Firm. While evidence suggests Archie and Lilibet aren't completely estranged from certain royal family members, Charles reportedly isn't as active in his grandchildren's lives as he'd like to be. And, to the surprise of absolutely no one, the petty squabbles between the king and his younger son are apparently at the heart of Harry's decision to keep some distance between them.

According to royal biographer Omid Scobie's book "Endgame," it all dates back to February 2023, when the king evicted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from their home in Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor. Harry's late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II had given him and Meghan the property as a wedding present in 2018. And, although the couple relocated across the pond in 2020 amid their shock exit as full-time working royals, Harry held on to Frogmore Cottage as a place to stay when visiting home. Notably, Charles' decision to strip his son of the property came shortly after the publication of Harry's controversial memoir "Spare," which didn't exactly paint the royals in the best light.

Scobie reported that, in an apparent bid to retain control of his U.K. home, Harry posed a simple question to his father: "Don't you want to see your grandchildren?" The king went through with kicking them out anyway, reportedly promising in vague terms that the Sussexes would be accommodated whenever they decided to pay them a visit. However, Charles may regret not taking Harry's ultimatum more seriously.