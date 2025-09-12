Explaining The Royal Rift Between King Charles & His Sons

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, stepped down from their royal duties in 2020, there was a sense of calm on both sides. Harry and Meghan began to look forward to a normal family life across the pond, while the rest of the British royals hoped to go about their business as usual. Speaking to Us Weekly about this moment, royal expert Christopher Andersen, recalled, "I think that maybe they had hoped that when Meghan and Harry left the U.K., it wouldn't just be a relief for them — it would be a relief for the family, and they could all get on with doing the things they wanted."

Of course, that is not what actually happened. Within one year of Harry and Meghan's royal exit, the pair sat down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss issues within the palace. In a shocking March 2021 interview, the couple alleged that certain members of the royal family had speculated about the color of their son, Prince Archie's, skin. And, the Sussexes didn't stop their tell-alls there. A few Netflix appearances and one memoir later, Harry and Meghan clarified their view that a culture of toxicity surrounds the British royal family. All this begs the question — will the pair ever reconcile with King Charles III and Prince William? Unfortunately, the answer is complicated, as the dynamics between Harry, William, and Charles have experienced years of turbulence.