Donald Trump's Attempt To Set The Record Straight About His Health Completely Backfires

One year ago, Donald Trump became the oldest person to be inaugurated as the president of the United States. Beating a record like that one basically ensured that Trump would face questions about his health and ability to fulfill his important role. Yet, the public's worries about Trump's health have stretched beyond being just about age. There have been several signs that the president, who will turn 80 this year, isn't in tip-top physical shape. And his repeated freakouts about illness rumors hint that he has something to hide. Now, some recent news about his habits is proving more than ever that he may not be the pinnacle of health.

In an interview with the The Wall Street Journal, Trump made it clear that he wants everyone to pipe down about his apparent health struggles. "Let's talk about health again for the 25th time," he told the outlet. Yet, when he proceeded to get candid about his habits, he didn't exactly help his case. Trump explained that he is on an aspirin regimen, which would typically be used to prevent blood clots. Yet, rather than the usually prescribed 81mg daily dosage, Trump claims to take a whopping 325mg a day. Why, you may ask? "They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don't want thick blood pouring through my heart," he said, adding, "They'd rather have me take the smaller one." Interestingly, this isn't the only utterly perplexing and ill-advised health choice he's been making.