Donald Trump's Attempt To Set The Record Straight About His Health Completely Backfires
One year ago, Donald Trump became the oldest person to be inaugurated as the president of the United States. Beating a record like that one basically ensured that Trump would face questions about his health and ability to fulfill his important role. Yet, the public's worries about Trump's health have stretched beyond being just about age. There have been several signs that the president, who will turn 80 this year, isn't in tip-top physical shape. And his repeated freakouts about illness rumors hint that he has something to hide. Now, some recent news about his habits is proving more than ever that he may not be the pinnacle of health.
In an interview with the The Wall Street Journal, Trump made it clear that he wants everyone to pipe down about his apparent health struggles. "Let's talk about health again for the 25th time," he told the outlet. Yet, when he proceeded to get candid about his habits, he didn't exactly help his case. Trump explained that he is on an aspirin regimen, which would typically be used to prevent blood clots. Yet, rather than the usually prescribed 81mg daily dosage, Trump claims to take a whopping 325mg a day. Why, you may ask? "They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don't want thick blood pouring through my heart," he said, adding, "They'd rather have me take the smaller one." Interestingly, this isn't the only utterly perplexing and ill-advised health choice he's been making.
Trump is apparently ignoring doctors' orders
It doesn't take a cardiovascular expert to guess that Donald Trump taking four times the recommended dose of a medication isn't wise. CNN's medical analyst Jonathan Reiner confirmed this, saying it "makes no sense" while on CNN's "The Lead," per the Daily Beast. According to Reiner, aspirin doesn't thin the blood; it prevents blood clots. Furthermore, he asked, "Why is the president taking an unorthodox dose of aspirin?" He also pointed out another flaw in Trump's logic, citing the bruises that have often appeared on POTUS' hands. "The White House has said that this is related to chronic aspirin therapy," Reiner said. "So if you're bruising a lot and your doctor says you're on too much aspirin, why wouldn't you go down to the lower dose?"
The aspirin overload isn't the only thing that Trump has been irresponsible about. He also said he doesn't exercise. "I just don't like it. It's boring," he explained to The Wall Street journal, adding, "To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that's not for me." In July, the White House revealed Trump's chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis. He says that doctors prescribed compression socks for the condition, but he isn't following that advice, either, saying, "I didn't like them." Knowing Trump, it makes sense that his refusal to listen to anyone but himself may ultimately be his downfall. And it's equally unsurprising that blabbing about how he supposedly knows best is totally backfiring.