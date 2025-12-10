Donald Trump's Social Media Freakout About Health Rumors Hints He Has Something To Hide
When it comes to trying to dispel concerns about his health, Donald Trump's bandaged hand is a visual reminder that's hard to hide. In addition, footage of Trump's frequently fluttering eyelids during the workday keeps inciting more doubts about his well-being. As the examples pile up, Trump's health has been the subject of news articles as well as late-night TV jokes. Rather than ignore the noise, Trump took things up several notches with a lengthy rant on Truth Social. In his December 9, 2025, post, the president touted his accomplishments, both politically and in the doctor's office, including three cognitive tests. He expressed major beef with anyone who disagreed, declaring, "I actually believe it's seditious, perhaps even treasonous, for The New York Times, and others, to consistently do FAKE reports in order to libel and demean 'THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.'"
Not surprisingly, Trump's strategy of protesting too much convinced people that his health is more precarious than ever. "People who are in perfect shape don't take cognitive exams...over & over again," observed one poster on X. Another encouraged the media to delve deeper into the cognitive test topic. Others pointed out Trump's past behavior towards Joe Biden, whom he constantly called "Sleepy Joe," wondering if Trump should face serious consequences.
California Governor Gavin Newsom also couldn't resist adding his two cents. While Newsom trolled Trump's MRI report with a hilarious parody report, this time the governor succinctly asserted on X, "Donald Trump is in poor physical health."
Trump's freakout reportedly extends to his staff
Beyond Donald Trump's anger towards The New York Times, it also appears that the president is trying to find other scapegoats as a way to shift the narrative about his health. "Everybody is in a low-level panic now all of the time about Trump falling asleep because then he gets mad," journalist Michael Wolff claimed on the podcast "Inside Trump's Head." "He essentially blames the people around him for the fact that he fell asleep." However, Trump's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, seems to be keeping her spot as one of Trump's favorites, since she's constantly complimenting his strength and vitality whenever health-related criticisms arise.
Fox News also jumped to Trump's defense after The New York Times released an opinion piece that dovetailed with its previous assertions that the president's energy is diminishing. However, Fox News may have inadvertently undermined its argument when it displayed a map with Trump's numerous international travels. Trump reportedly doesn't sleep or let his staffers rest when he's in the air, which likely makes everyone tired and cranky (and adds to the health drama).
Trump's social media habits are also likely related to his difficulty remaining alert. As Jimmy Kimmel pointed out during a late-night monologue, Trump has invested serious energy into his screentime. "From 7 to 12 [midnight], he posted 160 times," Kimmel explained. "It's an average of every two minutes for five hours straight." Trump would likely be better off abstaining from health-related posting and getting some restorative shut-eye.