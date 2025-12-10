Donald Trump's Social Media Freakout About Health Rumors Hints He Has Something To Hide

When it comes to trying to dispel concerns about his health, Donald Trump's bandaged hand is a visual reminder that's hard to hide. In addition, footage of Trump's frequently fluttering eyelids during the workday keeps inciting more doubts about his well-being. As the examples pile up, Trump's health has been the subject of news articles as well as late-night TV jokes. Rather than ignore the noise, Trump took things up several notches with a lengthy rant on Truth Social. In his December 9, 2025, post, the president touted his accomplishments, both politically and in the doctor's office, including three cognitive tests. He expressed major beef with anyone who disagreed, declaring, "I actually believe it's seditious, perhaps even treasonous, for The New York Times, and others, to consistently do FAKE reports in order to libel and demean 'THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.'"

Not surprisingly, Trump's strategy of protesting too much convinced people that his health is more precarious than ever. "People who are in perfect shape don't take cognitive exams...over & over again," observed one poster on X. Another encouraged the media to delve deeper into the cognitive test topic. Others pointed out Trump's past behavior towards Joe Biden, whom he constantly called "Sleepy Joe," wondering if Trump should face serious consequences.

California Governor Gavin Newsom also couldn't resist adding his two cents. While Newsom trolled Trump's MRI report with a hilarious parody report, this time the governor succinctly asserted on X, "Donald Trump is in poor physical health."