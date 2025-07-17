The transparency regarding Donald Trump's diagnosis led to theories that he's trying to redirect traffic away from more serious issues facing his government. Especially when news of the president's health problems came out almost immediately after the White House's controversial handling of Jeffrey Epstein's list. Trump's name on the list wouldn't be surprising given his long history with Epstein. But it's a history he might be hoping his chronic venous insufficiency will help citizens forget. "Given his legs are already swollen, he's clearly known for a while. Now they need a new distraction... so they finally went with a bit of truth, just not about Epstein," a commenter cheekily posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

What's adding to everyone's growing suspicions is just how uncharacteristic it is for the former "Apprentice" host to make this announcement at all. Despite the red flags in Trump's medical report that just didn't add up, the president has often boasted about being in great physical shape. It's a claim that his doctors have even gleefully supported before. So the sudden 180 Trump's taken in regards to his medical information only makes his honesty seem even more like a diversion under the circumstances. "Trump NEVER releases medical information so of course it's manna to the press/msm. The timing and 'generosity to inform' of the announcement is NO coincidence. Networks are so predictable," another X user posted. At any rate, the diagnosis may be a more troubling sign of the government's condition rather than Trump's.