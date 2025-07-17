Trump's New Diagnosis Is A Rare Admission Of His Old Age (& The Timing Has Everyone Suspicious)
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed that President Donald Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency on July 17, 2025. In most cases, the mild condition wouldn't be all that newsworthy. However, it may pose as another glaringly obvious sign that Trump's health seems to be in decline. Chronic venous insufficiency indicates that there's vein damage to the legs, which is often found in elderly patients. Trump discovered he had the condition when he visited a doctor after experiencing swollen legs, and it might just serve as a more painful reminder for Trump of his old age.
However, the president's critics are questioning the timing of this news. Of course, Trump wouldn't be able to give himself chronic venous insufficiency on a whim just to draw attention to his health. But one skeptic believed that Trump was well aware of his condition long before the information went public. "Swollen legs is Stage 3 of Chronic Venous Insufficiency so there's no way Trump and his doctors didn't know about this condition for a long time. We've been blatantly lied to for years about his symptoms like his bruising," they posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. It's a sentiment as common as Trump's newfound physical condition that's seemingly shared by many on social media.
Donald Trump revealing his diagnosis is way out of character, and the internet knows it
The transparency regarding Donald Trump's diagnosis led to theories that he's trying to redirect traffic away from more serious issues facing his government. Especially when news of the president's health problems came out almost immediately after the White House's controversial handling of Jeffrey Epstein's list. Trump's name on the list wouldn't be surprising given his long history with Epstein. But it's a history he might be hoping his chronic venous insufficiency will help citizens forget. "Given his legs are already swollen, he's clearly known for a while. Now they need a new distraction... so they finally went with a bit of truth, just not about Epstein," a commenter cheekily posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
What's adding to everyone's growing suspicions is just how uncharacteristic it is for the former "Apprentice" host to make this announcement at all. Despite the red flags in Trump's medical report that just didn't add up, the president has often boasted about being in great physical shape. It's a claim that his doctors have even gleefully supported before. So the sudden 180 Trump's taken in regards to his medical information only makes his honesty seem even more like a diversion under the circumstances. "Trump NEVER releases medical information so of course it's manna to the press/msm. The timing and 'generosity to inform' of the announcement is NO coincidence. Networks are so predictable," another X user posted. At any rate, the diagnosis may be a more troubling sign of the government's condition rather than Trump's.