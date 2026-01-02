Trump & Melania's Mar-A-Lago NYE Bash Was A Fashion Disaster For Everyone There
It's finally 2026! And after what felt like a long and harrowing 2025 for so many of us, we were eager to say hello to a new year. And, apparently, Donald Trump and his cronies were no exception to this. There seemed to be quite the motley group of MAGA-lovers at Mar-a-Lago for Donald's annual New Year's Eve celebration. And, while they may have been ready to welcome in 2026, we're also hoping they're ready to welcome in a brand new wardrobe.
Barron Trump popped up in public for NYE in Mar-A-Lago, and his boredom was so obvious. Rudy Giuliani is going viral for the bizarre video he shared of himself at the event. The internet is cringing watching Kristi Noem dance to "Ice Ice Baby" during Vanilla Ice's performance. There is mounting evidence that this Mar-A-Lago New Year's eve bash was incredibly weird. And there's also mounting evidence that the guests didn't exactly dress to impress.
From too many sparkles to bad suits and one baseball cap we're still confused about, the familiar faces we spotted at the event chose some very unusual outfits to sport while waving goodbye to 2025. And after such a strange year, these strange looks are actually pretty fitting.
Jeanine Pirro looked like she was rocking leftover wrapping paper
Judge Jeanine Pirro isn't afraid of risqué outfits that expose her killer bod. She did it again with a sparkly evening gown for NYE. While it was tacky on its own, it was made far worse by the voluminous blue shawl she added on top.
Who wore it better: Jeanine Pirro arriving at Mar-a-Lago or a display area at the last Bed Bath and Beyond pic.twitter.com/ASlsK2AD33
— Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) January 1, 2026
As one X (formerly Twitter) user put it, "Who wore it better: Jeanine Pirro arriving at Mar-a-Lago or a display area at the last Bed Bath and Beyond." And, yes — folks in the comment section think the bedding looks better.
It looked like parts of Lara Trump's dress got ripped off
Lara Trump got gold and glitzy to celebrate 2026. We just wish she brought her entire dress along to the party instead of leaving parts of it at home. The dress was sleeveless on one side with a long sleeve on the other and had odd cutouts and an even odder center slit for an overall bizarre 'fit. And we're giving a special worst-dressed list shoutout to her Christmas tree, which was sporting two MAGA hats instead of a traditional tree topper. Talk about a bad look.
Vanilla Ice looked like a high schooler in a Halloween costume
Vanilla Ice took the stage at the Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party to perform his 1990 hit "Ice Ice Baby." And his ensemble looked like something straight out of the year the song debuted. He wore a subtly printed white jacket over a black pinstripe vest with a white shirt and black bowtie.
President Trump dances to @VanillaIce's "Ice Ice Baby" at Mar-a-Lago's New Year's Eve party pic.twitter.com/ZkR9A9CpOQ
— 𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘴𝘢𝘺. ☃️💕 (@iArianaKellz) January 2, 2026
This look already felt dated and cheesy. Yet, he also added a baseball cap featuring a graphic of an angel holding a gun, which made this ensemble one of the worst of the night.
Marcelito Pomoy's suit looked like three different suits thrown together
Like Vanilla Ice, singer Marcelito Pomoy grabbed the mic to perform for the guests ringing in 2026 at Mar-a-Lago. Also like Vanilla Ice, Pomoy did not perform in style. Instead he wore a totally mismatched outfit.
'THE PERFECT KICKOFF OF 2026'
LOOK: Pilipinas Got Talent Season 2 champion Marcelito Pomoy welcomes 2026 with a New Year's Eve performance at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, owned by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Pomoy also shared photos with President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.... pic.twitter.com/glo7sQhRSo
— CDN Digital (@cebudailynews) January 2, 2026
Pomoy paired a printed cream-colored suit jacket with ill-fitting, baggy khaki pants, a black shirt, and black shoes. Everything about this look was perplexing — from the lack of tailoring to the clashing color palette.
Melania Trump looked like a roll of aluminum foil
Melania Trump wore some seriously bad outfits in 2025, so it's only fitting that she should grace the worst-dressed list for the last night of the year. In her defense, this slinky silver number was far from the worst look we've seen her rock recently. Still, its over-the-top glitz and tube-like shape, plus her choice to pair it with long locks and equally glitzy pumps just felt like a bit too much — even for the sparkliest night of the year.