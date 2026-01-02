Trump & Melania's Mar-A-Lago NYE Bash Was A Fashion Disaster For Everyone There

It's finally 2026! And after what felt like a long and harrowing 2025 for so many of us, we were eager to say hello to a new year. And, apparently, Donald Trump and his cronies were no exception to this. There seemed to be quite the motley group of MAGA-lovers at Mar-a-Lago for Donald's annual New Year's Eve celebration. And, while they may have been ready to welcome in 2026, we're also hoping they're ready to welcome in a brand new wardrobe.

Barron Trump popped up in public for NYE in Mar-A-Lago, and his boredom was so obvious. Rudy Giuliani is going viral for the bizarre video he shared of himself at the event. The internet is cringing watching Kristi Noem dance to "Ice Ice Baby" during Vanilla Ice's performance. There is mounting evidence that this Mar-A-Lago New Year's eve bash was incredibly weird. And there's also mounting evidence that the guests didn't exactly dress to impress.

From too many sparkles to bad suits and one baseball cap we're still confused about, the familiar faces we spotted at the event chose some very unusual outfits to sport while waving goodbye to 2025. And after such a strange year, these strange looks are actually pretty fitting.