Judge Jeanine Pirro's Most Risque Outfits Expose Her Killer Bod
Bold and brash Fox News personality Judge Jeanine Pirro has certainly made some splashes throughout her career. Between Pirro's friendship with President Donald Trump and her past on Fox News, she has made a name for herself both personally and stylistically. She was sworn in as the interim US Attorney for the District of Columbia in May 2025, keeping Pirro in the public eye. While Pirro has had her fair share of makeup fails, she tends to do better when it comes to her sense of fashion.
For a woman in her 70s, Pirro is incredibly fit, and she has a knack for finding sultry outfits that put her killer body on display. Considering just how much Pirro is worth, it makes sense that she would find well-tailored clothes that not only accommodate her petite frame but also highlight what she's undoubtedly worked hard to maintain. Plus, the woman loves a sparkling or bright dress to help draw attention her way. From skintight dresses to anything that will show off her arms, Pirro has worn some risque outfits to better show off her figure.
Jeanine Pirro looked stunning next to Lara Trump
In an Instagram post dedicated to highlighting a fundraiser for Big Dog Ranch Rescue, Judge Jeanine Pirro subtly outshone Lara Trump. While Trump has been on her own style transformation, her orange drop waist dress didn't do her any favors — allowing Pirro to hog the spotlight.
In an asymmetrical sparkling dress, Pirro showed off her strong arms. Plus, the perfectly tailored dress revealed Pirro's toned form, accentuating her svelte figure while also showing off a little bit of skin.
Jeanine Pirro dazzled at Mar-A-Lago
Every New Year's Eve, Donald Trump loves to throw a wild party at his famed Mar-A-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. With many clamoring to get invited, it makes sense that Judge Jeanine Pirro would brag about the fact she made the elite list. She made an Instagram post from the event that shows the judge and her daughter Christi "Kiki" Pirro posing together in front of some blinding Christmas trees.
What stands out amongst the pageantry in the photo is Jeanine's skintight outfit that shows off her toned assets. Her arms are on display, her small waist is accentuated, and she even managed to pose in front of a smaller tree, making herself look taller.
Jeanine Pirro showed off her arms in honor of Donald Trump
In an Instagram post dated January 20, 2025 — the day that President Donald Trump got inaugurated — Judge Jeanine Pirro managed to avoid being one of the worst-dressed stars at Trump's inauguration. While Pirro was clearly excited to attend some parties, this dress was a wise choice for her. Not only does the exaggerated sweetheart neckline show off her killer arms, but the cinching of the waist also highlights her trim figure. Although, the length of the dress does cut the already pocket-sized Pirro a bit short.
Jeanine Pirro got skintight to show off her killer bod
It's no secret that Judge Jeanine Pirro lives a lavish life, and that can often coincide with her attending swanky fashion shows and cuddling up to high-end designers. Case in point, Pirro is seen here in a form-fitting red dress with a short hem, posing with "the fabulous Zan Toi" for a quick Instagram snap. While the color is a bit jarring, it does a great job of pulling attention in Pirro's direction. The hem length falling above her knees allows her to show off those killer legs while the rest of the dress hugs her slim figure.
Jeanine Pirro shows off her workout partner
Even though these outfits provide proof that she's got a killer bod, Judge Jeanine Pirro still likes to show off her workout routine. In a simple leggings and tank top combo, Pirro reveals her muscular arms and her rather adorable workout buddy. While Pirro's love life might be a bit sad, it seems that she's found a loving workout partner in her adorable pet poodle. Based on her Instagram post dedicated to her "workout partner Theodore," who "decided to interrupt my situps," it's fairly clear that Pirro enjoys the routine that keeps her in remarkable shape and her training partner.