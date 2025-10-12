Melania Trump Wore Some Seriously Bad Outfits In 2025

Boy oh boy has 2025 been a big year for all of us. When Donald Trump became the President of the United States for the second time, that meant that Melania was also stepping back into the role of first lady. And, of course, it also meant that the notoriously private figure would make a seemingly begrudging return to public life. There have been more than a few highly-publicized events that required Melania's attendance in 2025, and that meant she needed to get her first lady wardrobe back up and running. Unfortunately, Melania's 2025 looks had to be some of her weirdest fashion statements yet.

Melania's outrageous fashion choices have caused a stir over the years, and some of her biggest fashion fails have occurred during her second White House era. It's clear that the controversial first lady has aimed to make some bold fashion statements. Between the black and white color palette, the hats, and her repeated insistence on looking like she is in some sort of disguise, it often seems like Melania's outfits mean more than we realize – though, it's hard to put our finger on what exactly it is that they mean. Melania has had plenty of bad outfits to choose from this year, but we've picked the worst of the worst. Here's hoping 2026 is a better year in every way — and that includes first lady fashion.