Melania Trump Wore Some Seriously Bad Outfits In 2025
Boy oh boy has 2025 been a big year for all of us. When Donald Trump became the President of the United States for the second time, that meant that Melania was also stepping back into the role of first lady. And, of course, it also meant that the notoriously private figure would make a seemingly begrudging return to public life. There have been more than a few highly-publicized events that required Melania's attendance in 2025, and that meant she needed to get her first lady wardrobe back up and running. Unfortunately, Melania's 2025 looks had to be some of her weirdest fashion statements yet.
Melania's outrageous fashion choices have caused a stir over the years, and some of her biggest fashion fails have occurred during her second White House era. It's clear that the controversial first lady has aimed to make some bold fashion statements. Between the black and white color palette, the hats, and her repeated insistence on looking like she is in some sort of disguise, it often seems like Melania's outfits mean more than we realize – though, it's hard to put our finger on what exactly it is that they mean. Melania has had plenty of bad outfits to choose from this year, but we've picked the worst of the worst. Here's hoping 2026 is a better year in every way — and that includes first lady fashion.
Her Hamburglar Inauguration look will go down in history
Among the worst-dressed stars and politicians at Donald Trump's inauguration, Melania Trump really managed to steal the show. We'll probably never know what was going through her head when she chose to put this hat on top of her head. The all-black look with the hat that covered her eyes was the furthest thing from what we'd expect to see a classy first lady donning at her husband's inauguration. Yet, Melania's fashion inspiration for the big day seemed to be some sort of evil undercover spy.
Her Inaugural Ball gown looked like it was inspired by a piece of scrap paper
Melania Trump's Inaugural Ball ensemble definitely wasn't nearly as bad as the hat-centric look she sported earlier in the day. Nevertheless, her weird twist on her black and white aesthetic for that evening totally backfired. The seemingly haphazard black detailing on her white dress was reminiscent of a scribble scrawled across a piece of scrap paper. And, paired with the choker, it just didn't have the elegant, elevated look we would have liked to see for the occasion.
She was a horrible hat repeat offender
We all remember that viral photo of Melania Trump looking like a zombie at the U.K. state visit in September. She couldn't have achieved that haunting photo without this outfit that's still haunting us. Anyone who was hopeful that Melania's eye-covering inauguration hat was an unfortunate one-off was proven wrong. Melania paired her black skirt suit with a deep purple hat that mostly covered her eyes. If a movie featured a villain dressed in this outfit, viewers might have thought it was too on the nose. Yet, it apparently worked for Melania.
She looked like a piece of banana Laffy Taffy at the UK state banquet
After wearing her weirdest U.K. state visit outfit, Melania Trump ditched the hat for an awful state dinner dress that night. So much of Melania's wardrobe is black and white, so the idea of swapping that stark palette for a bold hue was a great plan. But why in the world would she choose bright yellow and a purple belt. (Or was it pink? The color of the belt sparked a controversy that was like the blue and gold dress argument all over again.) belt? Not only do these colors simply not work together, but paired with the outfit's style, it felt casual and out-of-place for the occasion.
This plastic-y-looking leopard print jacket was a flop
In April, Melania Trump took the podium at the International Women of Courage Award Ceremony in an outfit that definitely took courage to wear. While leopard is always a classic print, in 2025, it was particularly on-trend. Yet, the way Melania chose to rock this print was in the form of one of the ugliest jackets she wore during Donald Trump's second term.The print felt a bit too loud for the occasion, and the plastic-y-looking finish made it look casual and cheap. And, it wasn't cheap; it cost $11,000.
She went full-on nun chic for Jimmy Carter's funeral
Had former President Jimmy Carter's funeral taken place in November, we still would have been surprised by Melania Trump's choice to wear a pilgrim outfit for the occasion, but at least it would have been seasonally appropriate. Instead, the funeral happened in January, and Melania still chose to pay her respects in a black peacoat with an odd-looking, wide collar. The fashion faux pas had everyone roasting her for obvious reasons.