Katie Miller Exposes Husband Stephen's Dull Personality In Revealing NYE Video

If your invite to President Donald Trump's New Year's Eve party got lost in the mail, don't feel too bad. Not only was the Trump NYE bash a fashion disaster all around (First Lady Melania Trump apparently took her gown inspo from aluminum foil wrap), but the evening wasn't all that exciting for certain guests. An insider's video showed Barron Trump looking supremely bored at his dad's Mar-a-Lago party, and he wasn't the only one. Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller was also there, as was his wife, Katie Miller, who posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, of one of the evening's highlights. If she was hoping to show what a great night it was, she fell just a wee bit short.

The clip shows the featured musical act, Vanilla Ice, performing his signature hit, "Ice Ice Baby." Stephen mouths the chorus and sways slightly, but his expression is one of a guy who's trying to be a good sport when he'd rather be watching the Times Square ball drop from home. Quickly, the footage cuts to Homeland Security director Kristi Noem, who enthusiastically dances, fist-pumps, and sings to the music (because, y'know, ICE! Deportations! Ha ha!). Viewers on the platform declared the video "cringe" and noted how uncomfortable the chief of staff looked. "Stephen Miller doesn't even know how to smile," went one comment. "He looks like he wants to be back at work already rather than Mandatory Fun," observed a critic. Most succinct was the follower who declared, "I've been on the internet from the beginning and I've never seen anything more embarrassing than this."