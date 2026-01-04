Katie Miller Exposes Husband Stephen's Dull Personality In Revealing NYE Video
If your invite to President Donald Trump's New Year's Eve party got lost in the mail, don't feel too bad. Not only was the Trump NYE bash a fashion disaster all around (First Lady Melania Trump apparently took her gown inspo from aluminum foil wrap), but the evening wasn't all that exciting for certain guests. An insider's video showed Barron Trump looking supremely bored at his dad's Mar-a-Lago party, and he wasn't the only one. Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller was also there, as was his wife, Katie Miller, who posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, of one of the evening's highlights. If she was hoping to show what a great night it was, she fell just a wee bit short.
Vanilla Ice, @KristiNoem, @StephenM
ICE ICE Baby 🧊 pic.twitter.com/QskZUehP1I
— Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) January 1, 2026
The clip shows the featured musical act, Vanilla Ice, performing his signature hit, "Ice Ice Baby." Stephen mouths the chorus and sways slightly, but his expression is one of a guy who's trying to be a good sport when he'd rather be watching the Times Square ball drop from home. Quickly, the footage cuts to Homeland Security director Kristi Noem, who enthusiastically dances, fist-pumps, and sings to the music (because, y'know, ICE! Deportations! Ha ha!). Viewers on the platform declared the video "cringe" and noted how uncomfortable the chief of staff looked. "Stephen Miller doesn't even know how to smile," went one comment. "He looks like he wants to be back at work already rather than Mandatory Fun," observed a critic. Most succinct was the follower who declared, "I've been on the internet from the beginning and I've never seen anything more embarrassing than this."
Miller may not want this video in his collection
Stephen Miller should have been in a celebratory mood on New Year's Eve. He and his wife, Katie Miller, took the opportunity to make a surprise announcement on Instagram that night, courtesy of a photo showing Katie visibly pregnant. (This will be the couple's fourth child; they have a daughter and two sons.) They got to spend the evening at President Trump's exclusive club, enjoying gourmet dining and drinks flowing. And how many people can brag of spending the final hours of 2025 watching a painter zip out a depiction of Jesus and listening to a retro rapper accompanied by a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle? Well worth the $1,450 per person ticket charge, no doubt.
But the deputy chief of staff's halfhearted reaction to the festivities was hardly the stuff memories are made of. In fact, despite Miller's bizarre and narcissistic habit of keeping every recording of every media appearance he's ever made, it's hard to imagine he'll want to include Katie's snippet of his, um, dancing. Young Mackenzie, Jackson, Hudson, and Future Baby Miller might be subjected to it when they're older and browsing their mom's social media account out of curiosity (assuming the X platform is still around). Then again, if the Miller kids giggle over his NYE moves, he can always show them photos of staffers sporting "Mar-a-Lago face", Kristi Noem in her many cosplaying moments, and, of course, President Trump's signature fist-pumping dance. ("Daddy doesn't look so embarrassing now, does he?")