Stephen Miller's Wife Exposes Bizarre Habit That Hints He's Even More Narcissistic Than Trump

Stephen Miller, the deputy White House Chief of Staff, is a polarizing political figure who helped craft Donald Trump's anti-immigration policies in both his first and second terms in office, and he helped prep Trump's speech on January 6. It was after that speech that Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol. But one person apparently all in on his ideas is his wife Katie Miller. On an episode of "The Alex Marlow Show," Katie revealed that it was during border security conversations in Trump's first term that she and Stephen first fell in love. Katie also spilled the tea on just how big her husband's ego is. She revealed that Stephen has long been making radio and TV appearances, going back to when he was in high school, and he has made DVDs and CDs of all those appearances. Katie said there were "piles and piles and piles of every single radio or TV show he's ever done."

It just raises so many questions. Has he not heard of digitizing? Does he watch them back, and if so, how often? Is it a kind of media training where he's refining his on-air look and rhetoric? Are there duplicates? Is there a compilation version of what he sees as his greatest hits? Now that he's in the White House, is there an assistant who has to put the clips together?

Some people on X weren't all that surprised that Stephen would do that. And one person summed up what they believe is his true motivation, calling him "another malignant narcissist." Could his ego be even bigger than Trump's?