Matt Lauer's Ex-Wife Annette Roque Can't Stand Him & It's So Obvious

Being married to disgraced former "Today" show host Matt Lauer for nearly two decades left Annette Roque with one major regret. The former model initially tried to get out of their marriage in 2006, alleging "mental abuse, extreme mental and emotional distress, humiliation, torment, and anxiety," per court documents obtained by the National Enquirer (via Vanity Fair). Then, InTouch Weekly elaborated on Roque's filing, revealing that she had also accused her now ex-husband of being "extremely controlling" and demanding that she get his approval on minor decisions.

Tragically, Roque also felt as if she was raising their three children as a single mother because the TV personality continued to put his own needs before their family's. As a result, living under the same roof as Lauer just wasn't conducive to her mental or physical health. But Roque wound up withdrawing the filing shortly afterward. The former model did not publicly comment on the workplace sexual harassment allegations that led to the beloved news anchor's firing from NBC News in November 2017, or the New York Times report, which detailed his alleged sexually inappropriate behavior.

However, in January 2018, a Page Six insider divulged that Roque had thrown her husband out of their Hamptons home when the accusations surfaced. By then, the pair were already believed to have been living in different houses for nearly 10 years. Ultimately, Roque went ahead with the divorce filing in July 2019 following a 2-year separation. Then, in October, an Us Weekly source claimed that Roque's sole regret from the whole ordeal was "that she didn't divorce Matt sooner." According to them, the only two reasons she hadn't thrown in the towel on their marriage earlier were to protect his career and their children.