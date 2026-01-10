Karoline Leavitt Can't Hide Her Lip Filler Obsession In These Jarring Up Close Photos
In the December 2025 Vanity Fair article that centered around the inner circle of President Donald Trump, deeply detailed, highly contrasted, and compellingly composed photographs speckled the writing with some of Christopher Anderson's most interesting snapshots. Among the photos was an uncomfortably imposing close-up of the White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt. When the image was shared publicly, the White House executive's polka-dotted lips were visibly and obviously reddened with dark spots that many assumed to be lip filler injection points. Dr. Corey Hartman, a dermatologist, told HuffPost the appearance mirrors injection sites. "It looks like a serial puncture technique," the doctor said, "which is certainly a choice, but this would be on the higher end of injection sites."
Ever since, Leavitt's lips hasn't escaped the close examination as the public searches for evidence to support the lip filler rumors. There's no denying that the press secretary's lips have definitely taken on a fuller look in the first year of the president's second term. When the young woman stepped foot in the prestigious press room, she flaunted her thinner lips with pink lipstick and glistening lip gloss. But, as the year has unfolded, Leavitt's lip transformation has had many suspecting the use of filler, especially with the seemingly obvious needle point injection that the press secretary donned before the cameras. Though the Vanity Fair photo highlighted these points, their presence has long been captured by the investigative lens of the press.
Another selfie reveals a suspected set of healing scars
Karoline Leavitt's lips seem to be bigger than ever before by May 2025, as shown in a carousel post to the government official's social media page. Posing with Margo Martin on a trip to the Middle East, the secretary's large lips are on full display and, looking closely, so are those alleged injection sites.
Inspecting Leavitt's mouth, all along the upper line of her top lip, there are what look to be faint scarring. The minuscule markings could be a sign of healed or healing points of needle prodding that the press secretary underwent prior to her trip overseas.
Leavitt's scarring returns in dark markings
Snapped in August 2025, this photograph from the press room brings viewers into a precise view of the press secretary. Though partially obscured by her own hand in the picture, the White House official's lips are perfectly captured and excellently highlighted by her own lip gloss.
Much like her May 2025 Instagram post, Karoline Leavitt's lips here look to have healed slightly. But the darker markings around her lip line create a polka dot appearance that certainly lends to the idea of injection points.
Leavitt's eye makeup can't draw attention away from her lips
The secretary's polished look from November 2025 worked to pull attention to the more sophisticated and eye-catching parts of her appearance. Her eyeshadow, lashes, and earrings all try to distract from the visible dark specks on her upper lip.
Two dots can be seen along her top lip line, and another just below her cupid's bow. They give the impression of being bruised, but, as time will tell, this bruised look is consistent with other photos of Karoline Leavitt's supposed injections.
Leavitt's puffy lips made for a perfect display of irritated points
While hosting a briefing in the press room in November 2025, the official stared off with a plain expression and puffy lips. Thanks to that fuller look, several pinpoint red dots, similar in size to a needle's head, were on clear display.
The red freckles just so happened to be at points in the press secretary's mouth that exaggerated her mouth's shape, giving her upper lip a more bloated appearance than earlier in the same year. The apparent irritation on her lip line made the look even more incriminating.
Leavitt's dark lips can't hide the marks
The lip filler allegations were seemingly proven true with this November 2025 close up of the White House press secretary. Though the darker lip color does a lot to distract from the discoloration around her lip line, the alleged red filler sites were still be seen.
Speckling her upper lip with mosquito bite-like dots were apparent indications that Karoline Leavitt recently had work done. The photo was snapped while the press secretary was being interviewed by Fox News, which continued Leavitt's purported bad habit of receiving filler prior to high-coverage events.
The press secretary tattled on herself with a selfie for her Instagram Story
The then 28-year-old press secretary proved her young age by sharing a playful selfie on her social media in 2025. For long-time followers of Karoline Leavitt's, what at first glance looked like a harmless snap actually revealed a huge difference in her appearance.
The White House official flaunted much fuller lips in her Instagram story post than earlier in her high-profile position. Worse yet, in the glowing pic, those reddened spots returned, this time also blotching her lower lip.
The press secretary's persistent cupid's bow marking
From the end of the year, a December 2025 snapshot of the press secretary hard at work, Karoline Leavitt's lips puckered outward as she spoke, revealing a discoloration near her cupid's bow. Even through the gleam of her lip gloss in the press room lights, the red mark appeared clear as day.
This returning mark never seems to leave Leavitt's pink lips, appearing in several photographs of the press secretary throughout her 2025 term in the White House. Though it could certainly be a persistent cracked lip, the distinguished dark spot hints at another source.