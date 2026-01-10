Karoline Leavitt Can't Hide Her Lip Filler Obsession In These Jarring Up Close Photos

In the December 2025 Vanity Fair article that centered around the inner circle of President Donald Trump, deeply detailed, highly contrasted, and compellingly composed photographs speckled the writing with some of Christopher Anderson's most interesting snapshots. Among the photos was an uncomfortably imposing close-up of the White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt. When the image was shared publicly, the White House executive's polka-dotted lips were visibly and obviously reddened with dark spots that many assumed to be lip filler injection points. Dr. Corey Hartman, a dermatologist, told HuffPost the appearance mirrors injection sites. "It looks like a serial puncture technique," the doctor said, "which is certainly a choice, but this would be on the higher end of injection sites."

Ever since, Leavitt's lips hasn't escaped the close examination as the public searches for evidence to support the lip filler rumors. There's no denying that the press secretary's lips have definitely taken on a fuller look in the first year of the president's second term. When the young woman stepped foot in the prestigious press room, she flaunted her thinner lips with pink lipstick and glistening lip gloss. But, as the year has unfolded, Leavitt's lip transformation has had many suspecting the use of filler, especially with the seemingly obvious needle point injection that the press secretary donned before the cameras. Though the Vanity Fair photo highlighted these points, their presence has long been captured by the investigative lens of the press.