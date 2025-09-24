Karoline Leavitt's Lips Are Bigger Than Trump's Massive Ego In Latest Fox News Interview
We're starting to wonder if White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's lips work the same way as Pinocchio's nose. Leavitt hasn't been able to escape lip filler rumors for quite some time now. In her latest Fox News interview, however, her pout seems to have reached a whole new level. And, it's starting to get pretty distracting.
Karoline Leavitt says the Secret Service is investigating why the UN escalator stopped working just as Trump and Melania got on:
"There was some concerning reporting over the weekend...that UN globalist staffers were basically plotting to set up the president of the United... pic.twitter.com/932zzz2xOx
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 24, 2025
On September 23, Leavitt appeared on Fox News to talk about Donald Trump's U.N. debacle, aka Escalator-gate, with host Jesse Watters. Yet, it was difficult to listen to what was coming out of her mouth thanks to the look of her lips. Folks have long wondered if Leavitt's try-hard pout is the result of increasing fillers or just plain old duck lips, but this video may be proof that Leavitt's lips are, in fact, growing even larger than the president's ego. We've all noticed that Leavitt is nearly unrecognizable in throwback pics from before she joined Trump's circle, but it's getting to the point that she looks vastly different than she did just months ago.
Karoline Leavitt seems to be leaning into MAGA's plastic surgery obsession
We have seen plenty of folks in the world of politics trying the "Mar-a-Lago face" trend, but Karoline Leavitt's apparent ever-growing lips pale in comparison to the wildest plastic surgery transformations in MAGA history. Yet, Leavitt is only 28 years old; she was the youngest press secretary in U.S. history when she took on the role earlier this year at the age of 27. So, if she has gotten increasingly overwhelming fillers over the course of the past year, we can only imagine how much her face may transform by the time she reaches the age of some of the Mar-a-Lago face poster children.
Leavitt's role means that she does quite a bit of public speaking. And, when you're doing public speaking, you really don't want your mouth to cause people to get distracted from what you're actually saying. So, regardless of whether Leavitt likes the look of Mar-a-Lago face, it is definitely in her best interest to slow down on the lip filler. Considering the fact that we all heard Leavitt's rumored plastic surgery got Donald Trump's flirty seal of approval, however, she probably won't be slowing down anytime soon.