Karoline Leavitt's Lips Are Bigger Than Trump's Massive Ego In Latest Fox News Interview

We have seen plenty of folks in the world of politics trying the "Mar-a-Lago face" trend, but Karoline Leavitt's apparent ever-growing lips pale in comparison to the wildest plastic surgery transformations in MAGA history. Yet, Leavitt is only 28 years old; she was the youngest press secretary in U.S. history when she took on the role earlier this year at the age of 27. So, if she has gotten increasingly overwhelming fillers over the course of the past year, we can only imagine how much her face may transform by the time she reaches the age of some of the Mar-a-Lago face poster children.

Leavitt's role means that she does quite a bit of public speaking. And, when you're doing public speaking, you really don't want your mouth to cause people to get distracted from what you're actually saying. So, regardless of whether Leavitt likes the look of Mar-a-Lago face, it is definitely in her best interest to slow down on the lip filler. Considering the fact that we all heard Leavitt's rumored plastic surgery got Donald Trump's flirty seal of approval, however, she probably won't be slowing down anytime soon.