These Karoline Leavitt Photos Aren't Stopping The Lip Filler Allegations Anytime Soon

Even though she's only 27 (at the time of this report), Karoline Leavitt's nearly unrecognizable in photos from her college days. Leavitt's reportedly applying a lot of products to her face, in accordance with the "Republican Makeup" trend. However, some people believe the rumors that Leavitt may have had plastic surgery to alter her look, particularly her lips. Leavitt's frequently sported a pout during White House press conferences, drawing more attention to her lips. On Reddit, one user posted shots of Leavitt in full glam mode, wearing a fuchsia blazer, her lips looking prominent and glossy.

These pics are a night-and-day difference compared to Leavitt's 2017 college softball pic. There, her lips are quite thin when she's smiling, particularly her top lip. "Did Karoline Leavitt ... get the Ivanka plastic surgery just to please Trump? She used to look like a natural human being," proclaimed a poster on X (formerly Twitter), including this photo for emphasis. A 2021 pic of Leavitt where she's wearing lipstick reveals a similar look. In contrast, a 2020 photo of a non-smiling Leavitt definitely makes her lips look larger, although nowhere close to the plumpness of recent times.

Leavitt hasn't addressed these rumors, and professionals have weighed in with their own speculation. "A lot in physical appearance can change even in a few months. It cannot clearly be said whether Leavitt opted for Botox, fillers or any surgery," concluded Dr. Tarick Smiley, a California-based plastic surgeon. Smiley noted that weight loss, as well as cosmetics, could also be responsible.