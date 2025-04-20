These Karoline Leavitt Photos Aren't Stopping The Lip Filler Allegations Anytime Soon
Even though she's only 27 (at the time of this report), Karoline Leavitt's nearly unrecognizable in photos from her college days. Leavitt's reportedly applying a lot of products to her face, in accordance with the "Republican Makeup" trend. However, some people believe the rumors that Leavitt may have had plastic surgery to alter her look, particularly her lips. Leavitt's frequently sported a pout during White House press conferences, drawing more attention to her lips. On Reddit, one user posted shots of Leavitt in full glam mode, wearing a fuchsia blazer, her lips looking prominent and glossy.
These pics are a night-and-day difference compared to Leavitt's 2017 college softball pic. There, her lips are quite thin when she's smiling, particularly her top lip. "Did Karoline Leavitt ... get the Ivanka plastic surgery just to please Trump? She used to look like a natural human being," proclaimed a poster on X (formerly Twitter), including this photo for emphasis. A 2021 pic of Leavitt where she's wearing lipstick reveals a similar look. In contrast, a 2020 photo of a non-smiling Leavitt definitely makes her lips look larger, although nowhere close to the plumpness of recent times.
Leavitt hasn't addressed these rumors, and professionals have weighed in with their own speculation. "A lot in physical appearance can change even in a few months. It cannot clearly be said whether Leavitt opted for Botox, fillers or any surgery," concluded Dr. Tarick Smiley, a California-based plastic surgeon. Smiley noted that weight loss, as well as cosmetics, could also be responsible.
Leavitt's lips could be a makeup error
Even before she became press secretary, Karoline Leavitt had a pretty extensive makeup procedure. Leavitt demonstrated her strategies on Instagram in November 2023. While her heavy brow and eye makeup demonstrates that she'd already fallen victim to the "Republican Makeup" trend, Leavitt used minimal lip product. Her lips are shiny from the start, and she later adds colorful, glossy lip color at the end.
Leavitt also works with beauty pros. According to a Daily Mail article, the photo with Leavitt's fuchsia blazer (and prominent lips) appears to originate from a defunct Instagram account, lovely_brittany, who appears to have done Leavitt's makeup that day. Instead of getting lip filler, it's possible that Leavitt's makeup artist enhanced her pout with product by drawing a new lip line. Kelly Ripa (who's also been subject to lip filler rumors) showcased this technique on Instagram. However, not everyone was a fan, and some considered it to be one of Ripa's beauty fails.
On TikTok, multiple posters made a similar conclusion about Leavitt and this technique. One user parodied the look with translucent, glossy lip color, creating an unconvincing illusion. Another scribbled on bronzy pencil, blending to produce an exaggerated, puffy look. However, comedian Suzanne Lambert, who created a viral "republican makeup" tutorial of her own, thinks that Leavitt really did get fillers. "The makeup artist is trying to cover the bruising with concealer," Lambert claimed on TikTok, citing the poorly blended product as evidence of cosmetic surgery.