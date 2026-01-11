Scandals That Will Always Plague Simone Biles & Her Husband

A major scandal plaguing Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens stemmed from the couple's decision to bring home a new Doberman puppy. Biles and Owens purchased the dog from Regal Empire Dobermans, a breeder that had previously drawn criticism for its questionable practices such as promoting puppy raffles online.

In December 2025, the breeder posted a photo of Simone Biles and her husband holding a Doberman puppy on their Instagram page. The post was quickly shared and reposted, spreading like wildfire, and people were disappointed in Biles for all kinds of reasons. It started with the purchasing of a puppy with cropped ears, which is a practice many veterinarians and animal rights activists consider to be unethical. Others raised their eyebrows because Biles had always been an advocate for rescuing and adopting animals, rather than purchasing from a breeder. In 2019, Biles even spent time at a Texas animal shelter to help find ways to get more dogs adopted.

In an interview with Click2Houston during the event, the gymnast said, "I feel like we should be a voice for all animals, just because they can't speak, and I feel like once we're a voice, it helps them." But it seemed her views had changed since she and Owens purchased their pup from a breeder. PETA reacted to the couple's puppy adoption and told Us Weekly, "It's simple math: for every dog purchased, a dog in a shelter loses their chance at a home. If you were set on a Doberman, there are many rescues that would have happily worked with you to adopt one in need."