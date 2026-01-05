Jimmy Kimmel Gives Trump New Name At 2026 Critics Choice Awards & We Can Feel The Rage From Here
The 2026 Critics Choice Awards would not have been complete without a jab or two aimed at President Donald Trump, and Jimmy Kimmel did not disappoint. While accepting the award for best talk show, the comedian took a moment to thank the divisive leader for providing him with a treasure trove of content to pull from, and even ordained Trump with a new nickname while he was at it. "Most of all, I want to thank our president, Donald Jennifer Trump, without whom we would be going home empty handed tonight," Kimmel said (via X, formerly known as Twitter), playing on the president's middle name.
Unsurprisingly, the quip was met with roaring laughter. Kimmel continued, "Thank you, Mr. President, for all the many ridiculous things you do each and every day. It's been a banner couple of weeks, and we can't wait to get back on the air tomorrow night to talk about them." Trump's past drama with Kimmel has proven he has the most fragile ego in presidential history, and we have a feeling this new nickname won't go down well either. If his past conduct is any indication, we can expect a Truth Social rant from the president on the matter very shortly. It doesn't help that Kimmel has been making a habit of doling out unflattering nicknames to him lately.
In December 2025, the late-night host christened Trump with a brutal moniker after he made hateful comments about immigrants and aimed racist remarks at Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar during a Pennsylvania rally. Trump also made unsubstantiated claims about Native Americans and referred to them as "Indians." Kimmel addressed the bizarre speech by quipping, "Another interesting fact: He made all of that up. None of that was true. So thank you, Sitting Bulls**t," (via YouTube).
Trump and Kimmel have been locked in a brutal feud for a while
Jimmy Kimmel has brutally slammed the Trump family on several occasions, so it should come as no surprise that there is some beef between the late night talk show host and the president. In September 2025, the feud between the two men reached a fever pitch when "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" was temporarily pulled from the air by ABC following comments the host had made about Charlie Kirk's murder. Kimmel's late night show suspension had everyone laying into Donald Trump, especially after the divisive politician loudly celebrated his misfortune on social media. "Great news for America. The ratings-challenged Jimmy Kimmel show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done," he penned on Truth Social (via X), adding, "Kimmel has ZERO talent."
The divisive leader previously threatened to get Kimmel's show canceled in July 2025 after fellow late night talk show host Stephen Colbert's eponymous program wasn't renewed for another season. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" returned to the airwaves after five days, following significant backlash against ABC for seemingly bowing down to the Trump administration's demands, and the comedian proceeded to deliver some scathing criticism of the president once he returned to television.
In December 2025, he took it one step further when he made a Christmas address to his U.K. viewers, in which he alluded that Trump is a dictator. "From a fascism perspective, this has been a really great year. Tyranny is booming over here," Kimmel proclaimed (via YouTube). He touched on the temporary suspension too, noting, "My country's president would like to shut me up because I don't adore him in the way that he likes to be adored." The comment likely left Trump choking on his Christmas pudding.