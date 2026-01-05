Jimmy Kimmel Gives Trump New Name At 2026 Critics Choice Awards & We Can Feel The Rage From Here

The 2026 Critics Choice Awards would not have been complete without a jab or two aimed at President Donald Trump, and Jimmy Kimmel did not disappoint. While accepting the award for best talk show, the comedian took a moment to thank the divisive leader for providing him with a treasure trove of content to pull from, and even ordained Trump with a new nickname while he was at it. "Most of all, I want to thank our president, Donald Jennifer Trump, without whom we would be going home empty handed tonight," Kimmel said (via X, formerly known as Twitter), playing on the president's middle name.

Unsurprisingly, the quip was met with roaring laughter. Kimmel continued, "Thank you, Mr. President, for all the many ridiculous things you do each and every day. It's been a banner couple of weeks, and we can't wait to get back on the air tomorrow night to talk about them." Trump's past drama with Kimmel has proven he has the most fragile ego in presidential history, and we have a feeling this new nickname won't go down well either. If his past conduct is any indication, we can expect a Truth Social rant from the president on the matter very shortly. It doesn't help that Kimmel has been making a habit of doling out unflattering nicknames to him lately.

In December 2025, the late-night host christened Trump with a brutal moniker after he made hateful comments about immigrants and aimed racist remarks at Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar during a Pennsylvania rally. Trump also made unsubstantiated claims about Native Americans and referred to them as "Indians." Kimmel addressed the bizarre speech by quipping, "Another interesting fact: He made all of that up. None of that was true. So thank you, Sitting Bulls**t," (via YouTube).