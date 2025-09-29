Donald Trump's Jimmy Kimmel Drama Proves He Has The Most Fragile Ego In Presidential History

Political humor has been a part of TV almost as long as the medium itself has existed, and late-night talk show hosts have played a key role in it for decades. The legendary Johnny Carson appeared at Ronald Reagan's inaugural gala to take some good-natured jabs, including quipping, "Ron's economic emergency is when they run out of goose liver paté at Bloomingdale's gourmet department," (via the Washington Post). Fellow Former President Bill Clinton proved he had rizz, before rizz was even a thing, by playing saxophone on "The Arsenio Hall Show."

Elsewhere, Barack Obama made history as the first president to appear on a late-night show while in office. Even George W. Bush got in on the act — literally — in 2000. Newly elected, he appeared on the "Late Show With David Letterman" to read his list of the top 10 changes he planned to make upon taking office (seen below on YouTube). Among them was a dig at Bush's supposed lack of intelligence: "Make sure the White House library has lots of books with big print and pictures."

Past leaders may not have appreciated every jibe at their expense, but at least their skin was thick enough to withstand the laughs that accompanied them. Not so Donald Trump, whose biggest insecurity is being publicly perceived as anything other than young, perfectly coiffed, and highly skilled and competent. When celebs like Jimmy Kimmel call that image into question, the former "Apprentice" host fires back not with humor, but with insults and threats. If the late-night hosts pull back on the Trump jokes for the sake of his feelings, the president may win his personal war, but something much bigger will have been lost.