The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2026 Critics Choice Awards

As the holiday season comes to a close, we're ready for the next holiday season to begin: award season, that is. No matter how we're kicking off 2026, surely a hefty dose of seeing our fave stars on the red carpet, rooting for well-deserved wins, and of course, wincing at painful award show fashion will do us some good. The Critics Choice Awards are kicking off award season right: with some big wins for the best TV shows and movies, as well as some major losses for stars attempting to have a great fashion moment.

The 2026 Critics Choice Awards ushered in the new year in style with comedian Chelsea Handler hosting, Jimmy Kimmel giving Donald Trump a new name that surely has him enraged, and "Hacks" star Jean Smart adding to her ever-growing award collection. Best Actor winner Timothée Chalamet even surprised the audience when he professed his love to his girlfriend of three years, Kylie Jenner.

Unfortunately, while Chalamet was feeling lovey-dovey about his celeb partner, we weren't feeling quite so lovey-dovey about the celeb fashion we saw gracing the red carpet. There were baffling suits, overloads of sequins, and a desperate need for an on-site, last-minute tailor. Sure — we all love to see our favorite stars get the kudos their work deserves. But we just might love seeing what they wear even more. We're kicking off what we like to call "worst-dressed list season" Critics Choice edition. And, for worst-dressed list lovers, the stars did not disappoint.