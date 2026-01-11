The Tragic Loss Christina Applegate Never Got Over
In the tragic real-life story of Christina Applegate, she has definitely loved and lost. In July 2008, People confirmed that the "Married... with Children" alum's ex-boyfriend, Lee Grivas, had died of a drug overdose at the age of just 26. The couple was believed to have had an on-again, off-again relationship ever since a dancer introduced them during Applegate's run in Broadway's "Sweet Charity" around 2006, per TMZ. Shortly after the tragic news broke, the actor shared a statement, writing, "I am profoundly saddened." She continued, "Lee was an incredible human being who was an extremely important and beautiful part of my life. He is missed beyond words." The "Bad Moms" star also extended her condolences to her former boyfriend's family and friends.
During a November 2025 episode of her "MeSsy" podcast, Applegate admitted that the loss made her feel helpless. "It was like I tried everything, right?" she remarked of Grivas (via ExtraTV). "And he still wanted to escape. When he passed away, it was just like, 'F**k, man.'" According to the National Enquirer, Grivas' addiction had greatly strained his relationship with Applegate. She had reportedly even broken up with him numerous times because she loved him far too much to witness his self-destruction in real time. The couple ultimately parted ways for good about three months before his passing.
Although the Hollywood star's relationship with a normie was initially met with skepticism, it seems that the pair paid the critics no mind. In a December 2005 People interview, Grivas described their union as "innocent and fun" (via HuffPost). The photographer and fisherman was equally pleased to report that their relationship was full of joy.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Christina Applegate also has complex feelings about her father's death
During an April 2025 episode of her podcast, "MeSsy," Christina Applegate teared up as she shared that her father, Robert Applegate, had passed away about a week prior. The Emmy winner admitted that she hadn't been able to cry about it before she sat down to record because she had busied herself with one thing or another. Although her father's death didn't come as a shock, it still hurt her all the same. Likewise, in a May 2025 episode of "MeSsy," the "Friends" star recalled how a friend of hers had inquired about which stage of grief she was experiencing. Christina offered a candid answer: "I don't do stages of grief. There is no set rules as to how I'm grieving this," (via People).
Then, during a June 2025 episode of "MeSsy," Christina lamented about all of the petty arguments she had with her dad and ultimately wished they could have spent more time together and opened up to each other more too. The beloved actor also revealed that she would keep her father's memory close to her heart by lighting a candle in front of a photo of him every morning. It's also worth noting that their relationship was a tragic part of Christina Applegate's childhood.
During a 2013 appearance on "Who Do You Think You Are?," the "Anchorman" star openly acknowledged that she didn't have a strong relationship with Robert in her younger years because her parents had divorced when she was only five months old and her mother subsequently raised her all alone. However, the birth of Christina's daughter thankfully brought them closer together again.