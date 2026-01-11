The Tragic Loss Christina Applegate Never Got Over

In the tragic real-life story of Christina Applegate, she has definitely loved and lost. In July 2008, People confirmed that the "Married... with Children" alum's ex-boyfriend, Lee Grivas, had died of a drug overdose at the age of just 26. The couple was believed to have had an on-again, off-again relationship ever since a dancer introduced them during Applegate's run in Broadway's "Sweet Charity" around 2006, per TMZ. Shortly after the tragic news broke, the actor shared a statement, writing, "I am profoundly saddened." She continued, "Lee was an incredible human being who was an extremely important and beautiful part of my life. He is missed beyond words." The "Bad Moms" star also extended her condolences to her former boyfriend's family and friends.

During a November 2025 episode of her "MeSsy" podcast, Applegate admitted that the loss made her feel helpless. "It was like I tried everything, right?" she remarked of Grivas (via ExtraTV). "And he still wanted to escape. When he passed away, it was just like, 'F**k, man.'" According to the National Enquirer, Grivas' addiction had greatly strained his relationship with Applegate. She had reportedly even broken up with him numerous times because she loved him far too much to witness his self-destruction in real time. The couple ultimately parted ways for good about three months before his passing.

Although the Hollywood star's relationship with a normie was initially met with skepticism, it seems that the pair paid the critics no mind. In a December 2005 People interview, Grivas described their union as "innocent and fun" (via HuffPost). The photographer and fisherman was equally pleased to report that their relationship was full of joy.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).