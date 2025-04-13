Tragic Details About Christina Applegate's Childhood

During Christina Applegate's time on "Married With Children," she experienced disordered eating. She opened up about the difficult time in her young life during a 2024 episode of "MeSsy," which happened long before Applegate made heartbreaking confessions about her adult health issues. "I just deprived myself of food for years and years and years ... It was f**king torture," she confessed, as she candidly recalled a time she was struggling so much with her body image she was too small for size zero clothing. "I was trying on these zeros, and little sliver of my skin was hanging over the side, and I said to my friend, 'Oh God no, I look too fat in these,' and she literally grabbed me and said, 'Stop it; you sound insane!' But, to me, I was enormous."

The star also remembered being put onto a weight loss program by her mom at 15 years old. "I had an eating disorder. I would eat five almonds in a day. And if I had six, I would cry, and I wouldn't want to leave the house. And that stuck with me for years and years and years," she heartbreakingly shared. Applegate's relationship with food was so concerning that her co-workers on "Married With Children" addressed it with her. "It was very scary to everyone on set," she said.

Applegate didn't start to get a handle on her disordered eating until she was an adult, but fortunately, she found a way to have a better relationship with her body and food. However, she explained on the podcast that it's still something she has to monitor. "I need to be aware of it so I don't start falling into bad habits of hurting myself," she said.

If you need help with an eating disorder or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).