Ivanka Trump Latest Fashion Fail Looks Ripped From Stepmom Melania's Closet (Put It Back!)

There have always been feud rumors buzzing around Melania Trump's relationship with Ivanka Trump. Yet, this duo apparently has at least one thing in common. Ivanka shared a photo with her hubby on Instagram to kick off 2026. And, her tacky accessory of choice has total Melania vibes.

"Starting the year surrounded by family, fresh air, and grateful hearts," Ivanka wrote on Instagram alongside a carousel of photos. The first photo showed her posing with her husband, Jared Kushner, in front of a fireplace. In the pic, Ivanka is sporting a gray mock-neck sweater dress. This look would have been unassuming and effortless on its own. Unfortunately, she added a detail from her stepmother's favorite genre of ugly accessory: the dreaded statement belt. The chunky brown belt with a gold buckle was a total eyesore that stole attention from the rest of her look.

This is a fashion misstep Melania has taken time and time again. In September 2025, her bizarre light pink U.K. banquet belt wrecked her otherwise simple and sleek yellow off-the-shoulder gown. So, if Ivanka and Melania find themselves at a Trump family function sometime soon with nothing to talk about, maybe Ivanka could break the silence with: "I heard that you, too, have a fascination with unsightly belts."