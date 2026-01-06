Ivanka Trump Latest Fashion Fail Looks Ripped From Stepmom Melania's Closet (Put It Back!)
There have always been feud rumors buzzing around Melania Trump's relationship with Ivanka Trump. Yet, this duo apparently has at least one thing in common. Ivanka shared a photo with her hubby on Instagram to kick off 2026. And, her tacky accessory of choice has total Melania vibes.
"Starting the year surrounded by family, fresh air, and grateful hearts," Ivanka wrote on Instagram alongside a carousel of photos. The first photo showed her posing with her husband, Jared Kushner, in front of a fireplace. In the pic, Ivanka is sporting a gray mock-neck sweater dress. This look would have been unassuming and effortless on its own. Unfortunately, she added a detail from her stepmother's favorite genre of ugly accessory: the dreaded statement belt. The chunky brown belt with a gold buckle was a total eyesore that stole attention from the rest of her look.
This is a fashion misstep Melania has taken time and time again. In September 2025, her bizarre light pink U.K. banquet belt wrecked her otherwise simple and sleek yellow off-the-shoulder gown. So, if Ivanka and Melania find themselves at a Trump family function sometime soon with nothing to talk about, maybe Ivanka could break the silence with: "I heard that you, too, have a fascination with unsightly belts."
Ivanka's 2026 style is off to a rough start
This isn't the first time Ivanka Trump channeled her rumored nemesis Melania Trump and failed miserably doing it. Yet, it seems that Ivanka can make style mistakes all on her own; she doesn't need to borrow Melania's favorite fashion fails to do it. Later in the same Instagram post, Ivanka shared another outfit photo that was even worse than the belt fiasco. And, it's safe to say Melania wouldn't be caught dead in this look. Ivanka sported what looked to be an ankle-length suede green skirt, which she paired with a long-sleeve top in a different shade of green, black boots, and a black cowboy hat. Yikes. And, if that wasn't bad enough, she paired that cowboy hat with another ensemble in the same post.
If this 2026 kickoff Instagram post is any indication, it seems that 2026 will not be Ivanka's year when it comes to fashion. That doesn't mean, however, that we recommend her taking more fashion inspo from her stepmom. After all, Melania wore some seriously bad outfits in 2025. She sported hats last year that made Ivanka's cowgirl moment look like a best-dressed list contender. So, we recommend both of these ladies look for some style inspiration outside of the Trump family.