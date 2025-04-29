Ivanka Trump Channels Rumored Nemesis Melania During Latest White House Visit (& Fails Miserably)
Ivanka Trump has shown that she's likely done with politics for good, but her father, Donald Trump, is still president. So we do get to see her at some high-profile political events, like at the inauguration, when Ivanka seemed to be channeling Kate Middleton with her outfit. Her latest appearance at the White House seemed to show Ivanka modeling her look after another famous woman — not Kate this time, but instead, Melania Trump. And while we can see what she may have been going for, it doesn't quite command the same vibe that we get from Melania when she's doing her best glamorous power dressing.
During Ivanka's most recent White House visit, she was pictured wearing dark sunglasses (Melania often wears oversized sunglasses) and a blue menswear-inspired, double-breasted jacket and matching skirt. Melania's best fashion moments have included her picking one single color and sticking with it, like her 2017 inauguration day outfit, so we can see why Ivanka might want to model that look for herself.
Ivanka Trump doesn't need to take style notes from Melania Trump
Melania Trump's also known (typically) for her well-fitted outfits, and Ivanka Trump's blue suit seems to be overall just a bit too big on her. It's also a brighter color than Melania has been seen in recently; the first lady's been seen wearing dark or neutral colors, like the pale (and frumpy) khaki coat Melania wore to the 2025 Easter Egg Roll. Maybe it's because of the ongoing rumored feud between Ivanka and Melania that Ivanka doesn't want to lean all the way into looking like her stepmother? Perhaps Ivanka's style is still transforming after she's departed politics? Hard to know for sure what was going on, but we know we've seen Ivanka in better outfits than the one seemingly inspired, at least in part, by Melania.
Ivanka was at the White House for the Philadelphia Eagles ceremony; the team was invited after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Two of Ivanka's three children came with her for the celebration. Some players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, were no-shows for the event. And while we weren't really feeling Ivanka's look, some people there were. Eli Ricks, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback, posted on X (formerly known as Twitter): "After seeing her in person, Ivanka is exactly my type."