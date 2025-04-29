Ivanka Trump Channels Rumored Nemesis Melania During Latest White House Visit (& Fails Miserably)

Ivanka Trump has shown that she's likely done with politics for good, but her father, Donald Trump, is still president. So we do get to see her at some high-profile political events, like at the inauguration, when Ivanka seemed to be channeling Kate Middleton with her outfit. Her latest appearance at the White House seemed to show Ivanka modeling her look after another famous woman — not Kate this time, but instead, Melania Trump. And while we can see what she may have been going for, it doesn't quite command the same vibe that we get from Melania when she's doing her best glamorous power dressing.

During Ivanka's most recent White House visit, she was pictured wearing dark sunglasses (Melania often wears oversized sunglasses) and a blue menswear-inspired, double-breasted jacket and matching skirt. Melania's best fashion moments have included her picking one single color and sticking with it, like her 2017 inauguration day outfit, so we can see why Ivanka might want to model that look for herself.