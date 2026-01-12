Florence Pugh Is Always Ready To Defend Controversial Age Gap Relationship With Zach Braff

From "Oppenheimer" to "Dune" to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Florence Pugh has made a name for herself as one of the biggest rising stars in Hollywood. However, with that fame has come increased scrutiny regarding Pugh's love life, particularly as it pertains to her age-gap romance with fellow actor Zach Braff. Even though the two are no longer together, Pugh is always more than willing to go to bat for Braff and their relationship.

Pugh and Braff seemingly began dating sometime around early 2019, and gradually became more public about their relationship throughout that year and into 2020. This raised a few eyebrows, given the significant age difference between the celebrity couple. Braff was born in April 1975, making him about 21 years older than Pugh, who was born in January 1996. Pugh's first public response to critics of her and Braff's relationship appears to have come in December 2019, when she shut down an Instagram user for making a snide comment about their age gap.

It didn't stop there, though. Things evidently crossed a line on April 6, 2020, when Pugh made an Instagram post for Braff's birthday, only to have it be inundated with more critical comments about their romance (which have since been removed). Nevertheless, the actor stood her ground in an Instagram video she posted two days later. "I am 24 years old. I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love and I would never in my life tell anyone who they can and cannot love," Pugh said, adding, "It is not your place." She doubled down on this sentiment during a July 2020 appearance on Sue Perkins' podcast, "An Hour or So With," noting that relationships with people her own age just hadn't worked out for her up to that point.