Director James Cameron is regarded as one of Hollywood's most successful filmmakers. Responsible for the "Terminator" movie franchise, the Canadian-born director can also boast of sweeping the 1998 Academy Awards with his megahit blockbuster "Titanic." Meanwhile, in early 2026, Cameron's third "Avatar" movie — "Avatar: Fire and Ash" — surpassed $1 billion at the box office, as the previous two did (the first "Avatar," in fact, raked in a staggering $2.92 billion to become the single highest-grossing film in Hollywood history.

For the past quarter-century, Suzy Amis has been by Cameron's side. She is his spouse and life partner and has gone by Suzy Amis Cameron ever since their wedding in 2000. Amis was a successful actor before shifting her focus to environmental activism and her ongoing campaign urging people to cut down on meat and eat more plant-based foods, a passion her husband shares.

It's been in that regard that Amis has also carved out a role as a public speaker and author in her own right while also raising the three children she and Cameron share. To find out more about this fascinating public figure, read further and meet James Cameron's wife, Suzy Amis.