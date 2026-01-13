Sally Draper From Mad Men Is All Grown Up And Avoiding The Pitfalls Of Being A Child Star

It is not uncommon for once-popular child stars to completely vanish from the public eye. After all, it's only natural that they would want to protect themselves from the toils of fame once they're finally old enough to understand them. As someone who has been in front of the camera since she was only six months old, "Mad Men" star Kiernan Shipka has experienced essentially all of the highs and lows that come with her chosen career.

However, she still chose to remain an actor even after she was all grown up and totally gorgeous. During a November 2024 appearance on "Today," Shipka admitted that the transition from child star to adult actor was rough. One major obstacle she faced along the way "was knowing who I was because I was always so front-facing that having an identity outside of who I was to other people was something that was important for me to find."

Richard Rodriguez/Getty

The "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" star further elaborated on her struggles by noting that it was about "What we sort of put out there for others versus who we actually are." After reading Shipka's comments, Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a NYC neuropsychologist and the director of Comprehend the Mind, exclusively offered her thoughts to The List. The expert first professed that it was a good idea for someone who had grown up in the limelight to take some time away from it to understand who they really are before continuing on. According to Dr. Hafeez, this time away, without all the constant chatter from external sources, could help someone like Shipka "make decisions based on their values rather than fear of criticism or praise."