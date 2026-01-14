Before And After Pics Of Ryan Seacrest's Weight Loss & What He's Said About His Health
Ryan Seacrest's transformation since his "American Idol" debut and his introduction to the limelight has been fascinating to watch. The "Wheel of Fortune" host has admitted, however, that he is doing everything except the frosted tips to look like that Hollywood newbie again. Talking with his sister on Entertainment Tonight in October 2024, Seacrest said that he had been "over-exercising, eating better, over-training" to get the physique of his 29-year-old self. His hard work has clearly paid off, as seen in side-by-side photos of Seacrest from 2018 and 2025 below. Most notably, his weight has dropped significantly in that time, even reducing the size of his face. This has led some fans to think he has taken his weight-loss regimen to the extreme.
Seacrest's seemingly frail appearance has had many worried about his health, and they are letting him know on social media. "He does not look like the Ryan Secrest [sic] from before. Just too thin and sickly looking," someone commented under an Instagram post promoting the TV personality's 2025 New Year's Eve show. But before people accuse him of being another unrecognizable celebrity face after Ozempic, Seacrest has assured internet doctors that his weight loss is the outcome of positive lifestyle changes. According to the "On Air with Ryan Seacrest" host, who spoke with People about his health in 2023, he mostly eats clean and has adopted a Mediterranean-style diet consisting of "vegetables, fish, and salad." He has shown bits of his exercise routine on Instagram, which, on occasion, includes weightlifting in the ocean.
Insiders think he's overdoing it
Ryan Seacrest has a jam-packed schedule, bouncing between "American Idol," "Wheel of Fortune," iHeart Radio, and his annual gig in "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve." However, his hustle is apparently concerning those in his inner circle. According to insiders who spoke to RadarOnline in November 2025, Seacrest might be spreading himself too thin, which is impacting his weight and overall health. "Then he has his weekday morning radio show and his weekly 'American Top 40' countdown program," said one source. "He's running on empty and seems exhausted all the time."
Fatigue is not a new struggle with Seacrest; in 2020, he sparked fear for his health among fans who thought he had a medical crisis on live television. While introducing the final results of the "American Idol" season, the host appeared to slur his words and involuntarily close one eye (via X, formerly Twitter). "We thought he had a stroke. I hope he's ok," one person on X said at the time. He later addressed the concerns on "Live with Kelly & Ryan," attributing his behavior to "exhaustion." In his 2023 interview with People, Seacrest said leaving "Live" was the best mental break he had in years. However, it doesn't seem like he will be slowing down with any of his other TV and radio appearances anytime soon.