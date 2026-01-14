Before And After Pics Of Ryan Seacrest's Weight Loss & What He's Said About His Health

Ryan Seacrest's transformation since his "American Idol" debut and his introduction to the limelight has been fascinating to watch. The "Wheel of Fortune" host has admitted, however, that he is doing everything except the frosted tips to look like that Hollywood newbie again. Talking with his sister on Entertainment Tonight in October 2024, Seacrest said that he had been "over-exercising, eating better, over-training" to get the physique of his 29-year-old self. His hard work has clearly paid off, as seen in side-by-side photos of Seacrest from 2018 and 2025 below. Most notably, his weight has dropped significantly in that time, even reducing the size of his face. This has led some fans to think he has taken his weight-loss regimen to the extreme.

Seacrest's seemingly frail appearance has had many worried about his health, and they are letting him know on social media. "He does not look like the Ryan Secrest [sic] from before. Just too thin and sickly looking," someone commented under an Instagram post promoting the TV personality's 2025 New Year's Eve show. But before people accuse him of being another unrecognizable celebrity face after Ozempic, Seacrest has assured internet doctors that his weight loss is the outcome of positive lifestyle changes. According to the "On Air with Ryan Seacrest" host, who spoke with People about his health in 2023, he mostly eats clean and has adopted a Mediterranean-style diet consisting of "vegetables, fish, and salad." He has shown bits of his exercise routine on Instagram, which, on occasion, includes weightlifting in the ocean.