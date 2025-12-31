Ryan Seacrest Has People Worried For His Health With Frail Appearance In NYE Promo Video
As one of the most prolific people on television, Ryan Seacrest has become a staple of several small-screen archetypes. From hosting "American Idol" and his nationally syndicated radio show to perpetually presenting "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," his face is everywhere. However, since taking over "Wheel of Fortune," Seacrest's possible plastic surgery has become more noticeable, as has his apparent weight loss, and it's beginning to worry some fans. While making a December 30 appearance on "Good Morning America" to hype up his New Year's Eve special, Seacrest once again got people talking. You can watch the video above.
Within the comments of the video, several online netizens appeared concerned for Seacrest's whittled-down features. "What happened to RS?" asked one user, essentially pointing out that Seacrest has become more or less unrecognizable these days. Another asked, "Why is he so skinny?" Though some people would love to boast Seacrest's cheekbones, several others found their prominence concerning, with one person wondering, "What's wrong with him?" As if attempting to answer the question, other commenters suggested Ozempic or a facelift.
Though Seacrest has yet to respond to this round of questioning, it's not the first time fans have pressed the "American Idol" host for answers. In fact, he spent much of 2025 having to defend his health and wellness choices.
Ryan Seacrest's appearance has become a sticking point for fans
In what was most likely supposed to be merely a routine social media post, Ryan Seacrest dropped a carousel of photos on Instagram on June 30. Fans noticed that Seacrest's face seemed different, possibly due to plastic surgery, but many began to grow concerned. "Ryan you're getting too skinny," wrote one user. "He looks frail to me...I hope he's doing ok!" wrote another, including an emoji shedding a single tear. This casual backlash didn't let up, and Seacrest eventually shot back with a response regarding his appearance.
Per The Sun, the "E! News" host claimed that he had shed pounds from a Pilates-inspired exercise regimen, as well as eating mostly plant-based meals modeled after the Mediterranean diet. However, this has not stopped the public from growing worried. There's a lingering feeling among fans that, between hosting several shows simultaneously as well as running a line of skincare, Seacrest might be doing too much. On top of that, Seacrest has discussed his own struggle with body image issues.
Regardless, Seacrest doesn't seem all too worried, and there are no signs of him pausing anytime soon, at least not for now. Although perhaps his rumored girlfriend, Australian real estate queen Camille Orders, can get him to take a vacation soon.