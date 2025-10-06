Celebrities Who Look Nearly Unrecognizable After Taking Ozempic

Over the past few years, the world has seen some truly astounding celebrity weight loss transformations, with countless stars inspiring fans with their health and fitness efforts. While many celebs have taken pride in losing weight and putting on muscle the old fashioned way, there has also been a major push to destigmatize and normalize the acceptance of medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro. Known as GLP-1 drugs, these pharmaceuticals are primarily meant to help people with diabetes control their blood sugar levels, but have the side effect of promoting weight loss and breaking down fat and sugar in the body.

As a result of these quasi-miracle drugs, Hollywood has embraced the extra help when it comes to getting in shape. Now, there are a slew of celebs who look very different because of Ozempic and other similar meds. However, some of these newly skinny stars have seen so much success — with a combination of diet, exercise, and Ozempic — that they look downright unrecognizable from years past.