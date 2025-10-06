Celebrities Who Look Nearly Unrecognizable After Taking Ozempic
Over the past few years, the world has seen some truly astounding celebrity weight loss transformations, with countless stars inspiring fans with their health and fitness efforts. While many celebs have taken pride in losing weight and putting on muscle the old fashioned way, there has also been a major push to destigmatize and normalize the acceptance of medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro. Known as GLP-1 drugs, these pharmaceuticals are primarily meant to help people with diabetes control their blood sugar levels, but have the side effect of promoting weight loss and breaking down fat and sugar in the body.
As a result of these quasi-miracle drugs, Hollywood has embraced the extra help when it comes to getting in shape. Now, there are a slew of celebs who look very different because of Ozempic and other similar meds. However, some of these newly skinny stars have seen so much success — with a combination of diet, exercise, and Ozempic — that they look downright unrecognizable from years past.
Lizzo said she 'tried everything' on her weight loss journey
Lizzo achieved fame in 2016 with the release of her hit single "Good as Hell," but her appearance has changed drastically since then. Beginning in 2023, she has undergone a weight loss transformation that was helped, in part, by Ozempic — although she has stressed that she benefitted the most from nutritional science and self-control.
"I've tried everything," the "Truth Hurts" singer said during an episode of the "Just Trish" podcast in June 2025. "Ozempic works because you eat less food ... It makes you feel full. So, if you can just do that on your own... it's the same." In January 2025, Lizzo revealed in an Instagram post that she'd lost 16% percent of her total body fat, and saw the lowest number on her scale in over a decade.
Meghan Trainor seems less about that bass amid her fitness journey
Unlike many celebrities who try to pretend that their beauty and age-defying looks are entirely natural, Meghan Trainor has been very candid about her plastic surgery and her views on cosmetic procedures. This honesty extends to her weight loss efforts as well, which began in earnest after she welcomed her second son with husband, Daryl Sabara, in July 2023.
As Trainor explained in an Instagram post in March 2025, she has used Mounjaro (a GLP-1 medication used to regulate blood sugar levels in people with Type-2 diabetes, similar to Ozempic) to help her reach her health goals. "I've worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy," Trainor wrote. "And I'm so glad I did because I feel great."
There's no denying the significant change in her appearance, and the singer even altered one of the lyrics to her hit song "All About that Bass" during a May 2025 performance. She sang, "Yeah it's pretty clear, I got some new boobs," instead of "Yeah it's pretty clear, I ain't no size two."
Oprah Winfrey stuns with her weight loss accomplishment
Oprah Winfrey's health and fitness journey has famously been a rollercoaster, with major highs and lows. She's been a spokesperson for diet plan companies and promoted different wellness fads to various degrees of success.
However, it seems she found something that worked for her when she appeared on the red carpet at the premiere of "The Color Purple" in December 2023. Fans were left stunned by her transformation. Oprah hasn't been shy about her use of GLP-1 drugs, and spoke about her experience during an episode of "The Oprah Podcast." She even put together an entire TV special attempting to destigmatize the medicines for use in losing weight.
Eric Stonestreet has undergone a major transformation after Modern Family
"Modern Family" star Eric Stonestreet has recently shed an incredible amount of weight after deciding to use GLP-1 medications. The actor opened up to People in May 2025 about how he was diagnosed with Type-2 diabetes in 2009, and spent years feeling embarrassed by the condition.
However, after changing both his diet and exercise routines, he found real success through pharmaceutical magic. "It's a game changer," Stonestreet told the outlet. "It has just been incredible. It's changed my lifestyle, changed my approach to eating, changed my approach to exercise." Stonestreet's remarkable transformation first made headlines in April 2025, after he showed off his noticeably slimmer frame during an event in Miami.
Kelly Osbourne has changed her tune about Ozempic
Kelly Osbourne's weight loss efforts have had some jaw-dropping results, and the TV personality has undergone a seriously stunning transformation. While initially critical of medicines and drugs that can help with weight loss, Osbourne changed her tune and admitted to being a fan of said pharmaceuticals during an episode of "The Osbournes Podcast" back in March 2024.
"If there's a medication out there that can help people lose weight then what's so bad about it?" Osbourne shared, while also slamming others who still criticize the medications. "The people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or pissed off that they can't afford it."
Kathy Bates used her diabetes diagnosis as motivation to get fit
Kathy Bates has had a wildly successful career, including an Oscar win and countless iconic roles to her name. However, the "Matlock" star made headlines in recent years for her incredible physical transformation, including the loss of a significant amount of weight.
Bates opened up to People in October 2024 to address the rumors regarding her journey, and explained that it all began when she got diagnosed with Type-2 diabetes in 2017. However, she specifically wanted to shut down speculation that losing weight was simply the result of taking meds. "There's been a lot of talk that I just was able to do this because of Ozempic," Bates told the outlet. "But I have to impress upon people out there that this was hard work for me, especially during the pandemic. It's very hard to say you've had enough."
Rebel Wilson used Ozempic to lose weight and achieve her pregnancy dreams
In 2021, Rebel Wilson celebrated a milestone in her health journey with the revelation that she'd lost more than 70 lbs. In part, her weight loss was aided by the use of Ozempic, which the actor freely spoke about in interviews about her impressive transformation.
Wilson spoke with The Sunday Times in March 2024, and explained that she'd decided to slim down after a doctor told her it would increase the likelihood of success when she underwent in vitro fertilization procedures. As a result, she turned to Ozempic to assist with her efforts. "Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets," Wilson told the publication. "So I think those drugs can be good."
Whoopi Goldberg says she's lost the weight of 'almost two people'
For Whoopi Goldberg, her decision to try out GLP-1 meds came after she stepped on a scale and learned she weighed almost 300 lbs. The TV personality opened up about the moment of clarity during an episode of "The View" in March 2024, and explained that she hadn't realized exactly how much weight she'd put on until really looking into a mirror.
"I just always felt like me. And then I saw me and I thought, 'Oh! That's a lot of me!'" Goldberg quipped (via People). She later revealed on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" that she's lost the weight of "almost two people," because of "that wonderful shot."