Prince William & Kate Middleton Divorce Rumors Are Reignited By New Video Of Charlotte & George

Keeping divorce rumors at bay for William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, is proving to be a difficult task. While there have been signs that Prince William and Kate Middleton are on the rocks, the couple has done their best to present a united front, often to mixed results. Case in point, their out-of-sync anniversary outfits in 2025 didn't quite send the message of unity they might have been hoping for. Once again, it seems that what could appear to be a routine occurrence has gotten the general public into a tizzy about the relationship status of the royal couple.

At least the coparenting appears to be going well.🤔Here are Charlotte & George captured arriving by helicopter at Kensington Palace with their overnight bags. It's been obvious for a while that Willy & Kate are separated & the kids shuttle between their parents' homes. pic.twitter.com/dPrsGa7BKY — Zandi Sussex (@ZandiSussex) January 7, 2026

In a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales can be seen getting dropped off at Kensington Palace via helicopter. This shouldn't be a strange occurrence, as the Waleses have resided in the sprawling 20-room Apartment 1A since 2013. However, the glaring absence of Kate sent internet sleuths into overdrive.

The post suggested that since the prince and princess were spotted "with their overnight bags," that this points towards a possible separation between Kate and William, and that "the kids shuttle between their parents' homes." Another person noted that this exchange included the two dogs belonging to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, remarking, "Looks like they have nailed the routine down." However, this seamless moment might not be what it looks like from the outside, in fact, it could simply be that the royal family is gearing up for the future.