William & Kate's Poor Attempt To Coordinate Anniversary Outfits Shows They're Totally Out Of Sync
Do couples that dress together stay together? William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales seem to be testing that theory. Regardless of whether attempted twinning is a good omen for a marriage, though, it's not always a good look. William and Kate's outfits looked oddly similar on their anniversary trip, and the result was a total flop.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have officially been married for 14 years. To celebrate the special occasion on April 29, 2025, the royal couple traveled to Tobermory on the Isle of Mull, the fourth biggest island in Scotland. Royal fans lined the streets to greet the pair on their big day, and William and Kate seemingly attempted to look more unified than ever as they sported nearly matching outfits. Both wore blazers, dark pants, and light blue button-down shirts.
In reality, most couples prefer not to match their outfits with their partner, so just how close these outfits were to each other looked like a bit of a mistake. By the same token, the blue shades of their shirts were off just enough to clash. Ultimately, these outfit choices actually managed to make them look disconnected from each other, rather than the opposite.
William and Kate clearly want to keep relationship rumors at bay
Prince William and Kate Middleton's relationship always seems to be surrounded by questions and gossip. The couple appearing together in public doesn't even usually seem to convince fans that they are happy in a drama-free union. Even William and Kate's rare Valentine's Day 2025 pic couldn't stop divorce rumors. If the couple's oddly similar ensembles were an attempt to appear unified, it's no surprise that it ended up being a miss.
It seems clear that William and Kate's choice to appear in public was another attempt to assure us that their marriage is rock solid. It seems they also attempted to shift the focus from their relationship to where they chose to celebrate the special occasion. On April 29, the official Prince and Princess of Wales account on X, formerly known as Twitter posted a video titled "Welcome to the Inner Hebrides," adding, "From exploring how islanders are protecting their natural world, to meeting young families who are shaping the future of rural life, we're excited for an inspiring two days here celebrating the power of [community] and connection."
The video itself didn't include William and Kate, but instead, showed off the beauty of the area. While the couple clearly wants to dispel rumors about them, it seems they also want to move the public's focus to be on one of the lesser-appreciated areas they represent.