William & Kate's Poor Attempt To Coordinate Anniversary Outfits Shows They're Totally Out Of Sync

Do couples that dress together stay together? William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales seem to be testing that theory. Regardless of whether attempted twinning is a good omen for a marriage, though, it's not always a good look. William and Kate's outfits looked oddly similar on their anniversary trip, and the result was a total flop.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have officially been married for 14 years. To celebrate the special occasion on April 29, 2025, the royal couple traveled to Tobermory on the Isle of Mull, the fourth biggest island in Scotland. Royal fans lined the streets to greet the pair on their big day, and William and Kate seemingly attempted to look more unified than ever as they sported nearly matching outfits. Both wore blazers, dark pants, and light blue button-down shirts.

In reality, most couples prefer not to match their outfits with their partner, so just how close these outfits were to each other looked like a bit of a mistake. By the same token, the blue shades of their shirts were off just enough to clash. Ultimately, these outfit choices actually managed to make them look disconnected from each other, rather than the opposite.