Trump Family's Broken-Record Praise For Barron Hints Melania Keeps Them On A Tight Leash

On January 20, 2025, when President Donald Trump was inaugurated to his second term, Barron Trump was spotted whispering something to former President Joe Biden. At the time, it quickly became a salacious rumor that Barron might have said something untoward; Joe Rogan even claimed on "The Joe Rogan Experience" in March 2025 that Barron "went up to Biden ... and said, 'It's on now.'" This has led multiple family members to come out of the woodwork and essentially repeat the denial, attempting to extol the virtues of Donald's youngest child. In fact, the repetitive nature of everything the family says about Barron almost feels as if Melania Trump has an ironclad grip over his PR.

On January 6, 2026, Kai Trump sat down with Logan Paul on his "Impaulsive" podcast to answer the hard-hitting question: "Do you know what Barron said to Joe Biden?" Though her answer included an admission that she "actually never asked him," her insistence that Barron "wouldn't say anything bad" still sounded eerily familiar to something her uncle had said. In November of 2025, Eric Trump sat down on "The Megyn Kelly Show" and espoused Barron's alleged virtues in a very similar way. When asked about the exchange with Biden, Eric insisted that Barron's response was "something very respectful," adding that the president's young son is "a nice guy."

These similar responses feel nearly rehearsed, especially with how equally vague and nice they are. Even Donald Trump himself has followed the playbook when appearing on "The PBD Show," telling Patrick Bet-David, "He's a very nice guy." Considering just how much Melania keeps Barron hidden from the public spotlight, these answers could point to how intense a hold the matriarch has on the family, especially when it comes to her son.