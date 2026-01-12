Photos Of Hollywood Nepo Babies That Are Total Twins With Their Parents
There's nothing novel about a child sharing facial similarities with one or both parents. It's simply the work of genetics. But sometimes, nature commits itself a bit too faithfully to the assignment and ends up creating near clones in a family. In a place like Hollywood, where celebrities' faces are etched into the collective public memory, this phenomenon of lookalike parent-child duos hits differently. Sometimes, the likeness is so uncanny that watching an actor at work on screen can transport audiences back decades to their actor parents' younger years.
Watching Maya Hawke in "Stranger Things," for instance, could serve as a time capsule for fans who grew up watching her mom, Uma Thurman. It's even eerier when parent-child actor duos share screen time — such as Rob Lowe and his son, John Owen Lowe, who co-starred in "Unstable," a show that hinged on the relationship between a father and son and seriously blurred the lines between life and fiction.
Fun as it is for audiences to marvel at these lookalike pairs, having parents the world already knows and adores comes with some baggage for newcomers hoping to carve their own path through showbiz — not to mention the difficulty of navigating those controversial accusations of nepotism. Here are photos of Hollywood nepo babies who are total twins with their parents, and what they have said about going through life with already-famous faces.
Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon
Across red carpets and social media snaps, Reese Witherspoon and her twin of a daughter, Ava Phillippe, have inspired endless double-take moments, leaving onlookers confused as to who is who. From their matching blonde hair and megawatt smiles to their nearly identical bone structure, Ava has inherited her actor mom's signature look, almost feature for feature. In fact, the duo share such an uncanny resemblance that the up-and-coming star often looks like she's part of the cast of "Legally Blonde," the film that turned her mother into a pop culture sensation.
Ava is Reese's daughter with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, and seems to be on the road to getting her break in showbiz, just like her famous parents. She's already begun tasting some of that success as an Instagram star with a million followers. Pretty much every photo she shares of herself draws comparison to her lookalike mother — a phenomenon the UC Berkeley graduate doesn't mind too much. Reese, meanwhile, enjoys being likened to her daughter wholeheartedly, telling InStyle that it makes her "feel so young."
That said, the Oscar winner recognizes the weight this comparison puts on Ava's shoulders. "I'm sure it's not easy looking exactly like your mother," she added, revealing that actor Zoë Kravitz — who also bears a strong resemblance to her mom, Lisa Bonet — remains on call to help Ava navigate life as a lookalike Hollywood nepo baby.
Colin Hanks and Tom Hanks
When Colin Hanks was just starting out in showbiz, he did not realize the extent to which his A-list pedigree would cast a shadow over his independent career as an actor. It probably didn't help that, beyond his famous last name, the close resemblance he shared with his father, Tom Hanks, played a key role in giving his parentage away almost instantly. "I was just sort of lovingly naive," the "Fargo" star said on "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard," talking about the double-edged sword of being a nepo baby. "I just thought it wasn't that big of a deal," he added. "I thought that I would get the benefit of the doubt of like, 'Oh no, he's his own person.'"
Fortunately for Colin, his career has managed to successfully diverge from his dad's award-studded legacy in Hollywood. And yet, it's been impossible to stop comparing them, especially since age has done much to enhance the likeness between the two actors. Colin is frequently reminded of it on social media, where commentary about how much he looks like his famous father is widespread under his posts. "Yeah, yeah, yeah. I know. I 'look just like him,'" he wrote on his Instagram stories in 2019 (via People), attaching screenshots of fan comments driving the point home. He added, "I've lost track and think you get the idea: this happens a lot."
Maya Hawke and Uma Thurman
The fact that eternal stunner Uma Thurman's daughter would grow up to be gorgeous was hardly surprising. But what truly turned heads when Maya Hawke entered the Hollywood spotlight was just how precisely she resembled her famous mom. That likeness has only grown stronger over the years, as Maya — whom Uma shares with her ex-husband Ethan Hawke — goes from milestone to milestone in her thriving acting career. During red carpet appearances, she doesn't just seem to mirror her mother's looks but also her dynamic presence, shining through as a complete natural before the glare of stardom.
The young "Stranger Things" actor is more than aware of the relentless public comparison she draws with her award-winning mother, and not just by way of newspaper headlines and social media commentary. Maya has actually had people come up to her in person and mistake her for Uma. "I've had kids be like, 'You were so good in Pulp Fiction.' ... It's an honor," she claimed on Josh Horowitz's "Happy Sad Confused" podcast. Unlike many of her contemporaries, Maya doesn't seem to be discomfited by her nepo baby tag and has been open about the advantage of relying on her parents' expertise to learn the ropes of the profession.
Lily-Rose Depp and Vanessa Paradis
When Vanessa Paradis stepped into the world of showbiz back in the '80s — a singer, actor, and model all rolled into one — she was hailed as a generational talent with a face so striking that the industry had never seen one like it before or could hope to see again. Or so it thought. In 1999, when Vanessa was in a relationship with Johnny Depp, she welcomed a baby girl named Lily-Rose Depp, who would grow up to become her near-replica. Like her mom, the young star today straddles the worlds of acting and modeling, immediately recognizable as a mini-Vanessa with her inherited facial features and sultry charm.
The French influence is vivid in the mother-daughter duo's shared style, which is best described as both runway-ready and effortless chic. Both also have deep ties to Chanel, with Karl Lagerfeld first bringing Vanessa into the fold in the '90s and then, years later, giving her daughter the same honor by kickstarting Lily-Rose's modeling career in 2015. While her thoughts on the subject have been met with some criticism, Lily-Rose has been a vocal, sometimes defensive participant in the controversial "nepo baby" debate. As she told Elle, "People are going to have preconceived ideas about you or how you got there, and I can definitely say that nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part."
Raff Law and Jude Law
A handsome face like Jude Law's never goes out of style. While millennials fawned over the English star in films like "The Talented Mr. Ripley" and "The Holiday" back in the late 1990s and the 2000s, newer generations have his lookalike son, Raff Law, to crush on. In fact, so identical is this father-son duo that their likeness (and the associated fanfare) comes with an inevitable sense of déjà vu that blurs the reality of just how many decades separate the pair. Raff, an up-and-coming actor and model, has begun earning notable showbiz credentials with appearances in titles like "Twist" and "Masters of the Air."
"It's nice because we do have similarities and we are so close, so now that I'm older he can help me work on scripts and I can send him my music and he can say, 'Yeah, that's great,'" Raff told GQ Magazine, talking about the bond he shares with his father. Being the son of one of the film industry's most sought-after heartthrobs could have potentially put Raff under some degree of performance pressure, but beyond taking inspiration from his old man, he seems secure about navigating his way through the industry independently. "I'm someone who really tries not to compare themselves to anyone else," he said.
Michael Consuelos and Mark Consuelos
When one is cast in a show to play a younger version of an actor, it's a true mark of just how similar they look. That is perhaps the biggest indicator of the uncanny likeness between "Riverdale" star Mark Consuelos and his lookalike son, Michael Consuelos, who stepped into his dad's character of Hiram Lodge for flashback episodes on the popular thriller show. Considering the face, build, and rugged charm shared by the father-son pair, the casting couldn't have been more convincing. "Bucket list moment for Mom and Dad. Congrats to my son Michael on being cast as the younger (and much better and handsomer) Hiram," Mark gushed at the time on Instagram.
As for Michael, to be Mark Consuelos' son comes with perks that include the permission to raid his closet — a pretty big privilege, given that Mark has a long-held status as one of the most handsome men in Hollywood, even being featured in the 2019 edition of People's Sexiest Man Alive. But the value of his parentage, beyond the sartorial aspect, is not lost on the young actor, who spoke to People about drawing on the industry knowledge of his dad and mom, Kelly Ripa. "They both work so hard and they're both pretty much masters of what they do, so it's very much a learning experience."
John Owen Lowe and Rob Lowe
One of the only things that gives away the fact that Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe are father and son is just how similar they look. The internet is replete with headlines about John — a spitting image of his dreamboat dad who once ruled '80s cinema as a member of the notorious Brat Pack – trolling Rob on Instagram or playing the odd practical joke on him. In 2023, their playful dynamic made it to television screens in the comedy series "Unstable," in which they starred as a father-son duo trying to keep it together in a shared workplace.
Considering his ease in front of the camera and his sharp sense of humor, John seems to have inherited more than just his dad's chiseled features. The legacy that backs him, however, does not fully qualify him as a product of nepotism — at least according to John, whose mother, Sheryl Berkoff, was a makeup artist and avoids the Hollywood spotlight. In a conversation with his dad for Interview, the young actor joked, "I think I fall under the category of a nepo maybe," pointing out that he does not fulfill the prerequisite of having two famous parents to qualify as a nepo baby.
Zoë Kravitz and Lisa Bonet
When Zoë Kravitz and Lisa Bonet stand side by side, the resemblance is so striking that it often leaves people wondering if there's a mirror placed between them. They share the same structured cheekbones, stunning features, and boho vibe that have kept fans hooked for decades, since Lisa first charmed audiences as Denise Huxtable on "The Cosby Show" in the '80s. Zoë, her daughter with rock star Lenny Kravitz, entered the industry long after in 2007 with her debut in "No Reservations." Despite the wide interval between their successes, it seemed as if no time had passed, with their near-identical looks captured on screen for eternity.
Zoë has inherited more than just her mother's striking appearance. Much like her mom's wild and free fashion sensibilities from the '80s, Zoë is bold in her style and has amassed a reputation for going against the grain of conventional beauty norms. One such moment came in 2017, when the "Big Little Lies" star chopped off her famous long braids — which were among the most defining links between the resemblance she shared with Lisa — and transitioned to a chic blonde pixie cut. "I think that I was beginning to feel that my identity was my hair, and people were associating me with my braids," she told Grazia, adding that "the change feels really good and free."
Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford
To live up to Cindy Crawford's legacy is presumably no easy feat. As one of the original supermodels, she is associated with an inimitable kind of old-school glamor. Much to the delight of the fashion world, Cindy has a fitting heir to her throne: her daughter, Kaia Gerber. Part of a young crop of model daughters who have followed in their mothers' footsteps, Kaia has taken runways by storm. Her parentage has doubtless played a role in shining the spotlight on her from a young age — she made her modeling debut at age 10 with Young Versace — but once she made an official entry into the industry at 16, she flew solo.
For brands and fashion labels that want to recreate Cindy's peak glory from the '90s, Kaia comes through as the obvious perfect choice, considering that she is the spitting image of her mother. Kaia seems to lean into her status as a celebrity kid for reasons that are more practical than sentimental. "The nice thing about like looking quite similar to a parent is if I want to know if a hair or makeup look will look good on me, I will look up pictures of my mom — because if it looks good on her, most of the time, I can pull it off as well," she told Vogue.
Damon Wayans Jr. and Damon Wayans
The Wayans family legacy spans many years and many entertainers, with father-son duo Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. standing out as two of its most acclaimed constituents. There is a lot that reinforces their relationship — right from the names they share to their identical faces, and also a natural comedic flair that binds the Wayans name together across generations. Watching Damon Jr. on screen often brings a sense of déjà vu for audiences familiar with his iconic father's work, not simply because of the overlap in their humor, but also because the likeness between them is impossible to ignore.
So close is the resemblance between them that Damon Jr. once recalled on Fuse that he often found his own picture plastered across headlines talking about his dad's scandals. "I grew my hair out," he joked, discussing how he differentiated himself to avoid further confusion. Nevertheless, Damon Jr. is one of those rare nepo babies who isn't perturbed by their famous last name. "I like the idea of my family working their a**es off to make sure that I can come in, and potentially work my a** off because they'll let you in to see you, but they won't keep calling you back if you're not good," he told Salon.
Margaret Qualley and Andie MacDowell
Margaret Qualley has a rare advantage of both looking and not looking like Andie MacDowell. At first glance, the resemblance between the mother-daughter pair is unmistakable. Margaret has inherited her mother's best features, right from her doe eyes to her megawatt smile and easygoing charm. Looking at her, one is immediately reminded of Andie in the '90s, when she was ruling cinema screens as the ultimate rom-com sweetheart in classics like "Groundhog Day" and "Four Weddings and a Funeral." The likeness is more so on the days when Margaret wears her natural hair, reminiscent of her mother's famous curls — the only difference being that Andie's mane is now wonderfully peppered.
Then there are other times when Margaret appears far removed from her mother, not just in appearance but also the kind of path she has been tracing through showbiz. Where Andie remained committed to a Hollywood trajectory that didn't stray too far from the safety of convention, Margaret has been more experimental in her oeuvre that includes everything from mainstream films like "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" to niche dystopian horrors like "The Substance." Margaret's career has flourished fast, so much so that Andie has been facing something of a "reverse nepotism" situation. "I am now [what] they always accuse the children of. But I'm now cool because I'm Margaret Qualley's mom," she said on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Apple Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow
Apple Martin may professionally be following in the footsteps of her singer father, Coldplay's Chris Martin, but it is her mother, Gwyneth Paltrow, to whom she draws the most comparisons. It's not hard to see why. The mother-daughter duo shares the same golden locks, pale blue eyes, and lean frame, making it hard to differentiate between them on occasion. Proud mom that she is, Gwyneth often shares pictures of herself and Apple on her social media, which instantly invites fan comments of just how identical the two look.
One such moment that left audiences positively stunned came in 2025, when the mother-daughter pair posed together for a Gap campaign that saw them twinning in denim. That same year, Apple rocked the internet again when she attended the premiere of "Marty Supreme" in the same iconic black dress Gwyneth had worn to the premiere of her film "Emma" in the '90s. Both mother and daughter seem to embrace this dynamic, with Apple stating that she draws immense style inspiration from her mom — and Gwyneth couldn't be more chuffed about sharing her wardrobe. "I've always saved everything in hopes that I had a daughter one day who would want to go in there," she told Vogue. Guess the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree after all!