Photos Of Hollywood Nepo Babies That Are Total Twins With Their Parents

There's nothing novel about a child sharing facial similarities with one or both parents. It's simply the work of genetics. But sometimes, nature commits itself a bit too faithfully to the assignment and ends up creating near clones in a family. In a place like Hollywood, where celebrities' faces are etched into the collective public memory, this phenomenon of lookalike parent-child duos hits differently. Sometimes, the likeness is so uncanny that watching an actor at work on screen can transport audiences back decades to their actor parents' younger years.

Watching Maya Hawke in "Stranger Things," for instance, could serve as a time capsule for fans who grew up watching her mom, Uma Thurman. It's even eerier when parent-child actor duos share screen time — such as Rob Lowe and his son, John Owen Lowe, who co-starred in "Unstable," a show that hinged on the relationship between a father and son and seriously blurred the lines between life and fiction.

Fun as it is for audiences to marvel at these lookalike pairs, having parents the world already knows and adores comes with some baggage for newcomers hoping to carve their own path through showbiz — not to mention the difficulty of navigating those controversial accusations of nepotism. Here are photos of Hollywood nepo babies who are total twins with their parents, and what they have said about going through life with already-famous faces.