Kate Middleton Attempts To Settle Down The Latest Divorce Rumors With First Public Outing Of 2026

The year is still young, but it seems Catherine, Princess of Wales is already hard at work nipping those pesky divorce rumors in the bud. She made a surprise appearance alongside Prince William at the Charing Cross Hospital in London on January 8, 2026. Kate hasn't been out and about since attending church with the rest of the royal family on December 25, 2025, and given that her latest appearance hadn't been scheduled, it seems as though she seized the first available opportunity to show the world that she and William, Prince of Wales are still very much in love.

Kate's latest public outing comes after a clip of William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte arriving at Kensington Palace with overnight bags made the rounds on social media on January 6, 2026. One royal watcher posted the clip to X (formerly Twitter), surmising, "At least the coparenting appears to be going well ... It's been obvious for a while that Willy & Kate are separated & the kids shuttle between their parents' homes." There is no evidence that this is true, but the viral video reignited those William and Kate Middleton divorce rumors.

Kate and William appeared all loved-up during their visit to the hospital, with the princess empathizing with the cancer patients who find themselves spending a significant amount of time at the hospital. "I know," she told a volunteer, referring to her own cancer journey before reaching for William's arm in a gesture of comfort, repeating, "We know," per Hello!. Kate is sending a clear message — she and William are still very much a "we."