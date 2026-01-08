Tucker Carlson's Slimmed-Down Face In Shocking New Pic Has Ozempic Allegations Flying
Tucker Carlson has the internet worried about his weight after a new photo shows him looking gaunt. The former Fox firebrand — who was nixed from the network in 2023 — posed next to Florida's James Fishback, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Many in the comment section could not get over what appeared to be a dramatic weight loss on Tucker's 6-foot, 1-inch stature. What looks as if it was an overnight transformation had made people believe that the news personality is taking weight loss drugs.
"Ozempic is kicking everybody's ass," one X user commented under the photo of Carlson and Fishback. Another user called attention to the noticeably loose skin under Carlson's chin, deeming it "Ozempic neck" — much like the slew of celebrities dealing with Ozempic face. Others were simply worried that he looked potentially sick, and that if he were taking a GLP-1, it wasn't doing anything beneficial to his appearance. "Has Ozempic ever improved someone's looks or health?" someone said, adding, "Seems to radically age everyone who takes it ..."
Tucker Carlson blamed Fox for making him gain inches on his waist
Tucker Carlson's weight fluctuation has been the topic of conversation more than once. During a discussion with former Fox News anchor Clayton Morris on "The Tucker Carlson Show" in June, Carlson claimed that working at the media giant made him "fat." "I mean, it's incredibly hard physically," he said. The former "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host's staggering net worth wasn't much of a cushion to protect him against the harsh environment at Fox, as he added, "Everything about it is — hardest job I ever had." But according to a few informants, Carlson's days post-Fox News are what packed on the pounds.
Sources who spoke to RadarOnline in the same month as the podcast episode claimed that since his exit from the network, Carlson has let his exercise routine go out the window and made room for an unhealthy diet. "Tucker used to be pretty active and image-conscious, but now he's stress-eating junk food, skipping workouts and hiding out in baggy shirts," said the insider. But his frame has seemingly deflated in the span of months, so it's no surprise that people are crying Ozempic.