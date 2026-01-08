Tucker Carlson's Slimmed-Down Face In Shocking New Pic Has Ozempic Allegations Flying

Tucker Carlson has the internet worried about his weight after a new photo shows him looking gaunt. The former Fox firebrand — who was nixed from the network in 2023 — posed next to Florida's James Fishback, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Many in the comment section could not get over what appeared to be a dramatic weight loss on Tucker's 6-foot, 1-inch stature. What looks as if it was an overnight transformation had made people believe that the news personality is taking weight loss drugs.

"Ozempic is kicking everybody's ass," one X user commented under the photo of Carlson and Fishback. Another user called attention to the noticeably loose skin under Carlson's chin, deeming it "Ozempic neck" — much like the slew of celebrities dealing with Ozempic face. Others were simply worried that he looked potentially sick, and that if he were taking a GLP-1, it wasn't doing anything beneficial to his appearance. "Has Ozempic ever improved someone's looks or health?" someone said, adding, "Seems to radically age everyone who takes it ..."