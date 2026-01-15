The Special Meaning Behind Emma Stone's Daughter's Name

Even though she keeps her personal life as private as possible — she's not on Instagram or any other social network — Emma Stone did talk openly about her daughter on a couple of occasions. When she accepted her Oscar for "Poor Things" in 2024, she included her daughter in her speech, informing the audience that Louise Jean was just about to turn 3, and that she "has turned our lives Technicolor" (via YouTube).

During an interview with Vogue in 2025, Stone spoke a little more about her daughter sharing, "There's nothing I feel luckier about. She's the greatest gift of my life, for sure." The actor also revealed that since Louise Jean was born, she's been way more selective about the movies she decides to make, because taking on new projects means spending months away from her little girl.

In 2021, a source told People that Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, had a happy and grounded marriage, and that having a child had been in the couple's plans. Ever since Louise Jean was born, it looks like Stone has been able to spin a series of plates at the same time: she has continued to act in films and found time to star in Nathan Fielder's Showtime comedy series "The Curse" in 2023. Stone and McCary also run their own production company, called Fruit Tree. Will Louise Jean become a nepo baby and make her acting debut through her parents' production company when the time comes?