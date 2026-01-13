Celebrities Who Tragically Died From Undergoing Surgery

Over the years, there have been several celebrities who have died during or as a result of surgery, be it elective or routine, leaving families devastated and the world stunned. One of the most shocking losses, for example, was comedienne Joan Rivers, who died in September 2014 after undergoing a throat procedure. Something that was meant to make Rivers' quality of life better ended up claiming her life, leaving fans all over the globe completely heartbroken. Another devastating case was that of Kanye West's mother, Donda West, who died in November 2007 after undergoing elective cosmetic surgery. Though she had reportedly received medical clearance beforehand, complications following the surgery proved fatal.

These are just two examples of tragedies that highlight how surgeries can go terribly wrong, even when procedures are performed at reputable hospitals by experienced doctors. Whether it be an unexpected reaction to anesthesia, complications post-surgery, or other internal complications that were undiagnosed, there are numerous things that can happen in the blink of an eye — many times without warning. Some of these unexpected deaths have led to legal battles, with families filing wrongful death lawsuits after losing their loved one, for example. All of that said, let's take a look at some of the most well-known stars who we've lost while undergoing surgery.