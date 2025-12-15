Anthony Geary, General Hospital Star, Dead At 78

The daytime TV world has lost one of its most beloved stars. Anthony Geary, known for playing legendary character Luke Spencer, has joined the many former "General Hospital" stars who have tragically passed away. Geary died on December 14 at the age of 78 as the result of complications from a planned medical procedure.

Geary's career kicked off in the '60s when he appeared in many well-known TV series, including "The Mod Squad," "The Partridge Family," and "All in the Family." He then made his foray into the genre that would skyrocket him to fame: soap operas. He appeared on "Bright Promise" and "The Young and the Restless" before landing the role of Luke in 1978. Geary made TV history on "General Hospital," but his career was full of many more projects before and after, which included a storied stage career, culminating in work on over 50 theatrical productions. Geary is survived by his husband, Claudio Gama, and their cat, "Little Max." In the wake of his husband's death, Gama spoke to TV Insider, saying, "It was a shock for me and our families and our friends. For more than 30 years, Tony has been my friend, my companion, my husband."