Donald Trump's Fragile Ego Prompts National Park Service To Declare War On Stickers

If you've ever thought that Donald Trump has shown his ego to be as fragile as he can, he'll manage to defy your expectations. Just look at what he's done with the annual resident pass for America's national parks for 2026. To start, he put his face on the $80 passes, right next to George Washington's. Trump used the official White House portrait that minimized any appearance of his wispy hair or the loose skin around his neck. Some National Park Pass holders weren't happy with seeing his face, so they started covering it with stickers. But now, if you do that, it could make your park pass invalid.

Visitors seemed to plan to cover Trump's image, which was set to start appearing on passes on January 1, despite legal challenges. https://t.co/4dP7d9suzh — Newsweek (@Newsweek) January 7, 2026

SFGATE got hold of an internal email within the National Park Service, which told employees: "Defacing the pass in any way, including writing on it or adding stickers or other coverings, is a form of altering the pass. Altering a pass can cover up important information and required security features necessary to prevent fraud." The security features on the card don't seem to include the photo of Trump himself, though we could be wrong about that. But if his face is integral to the security of the card, it would be helpful for the Interior Department to confirm. Because without that confirmation, this update comes off as nothing more than a punitive, childish response to people not wanting to look at Trump's face.