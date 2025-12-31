Donald Trump Admitted His Ego Is The Reason For The White House Ballroom

Donald Trump has practically begged people for attention and adulation, but as beloved as he feels he should be, he might understand that isn't actually the reality. If he did feel that he was truly deserving of love and respect for his work as president, Trump might not have torn down the East Wing of the White House to make way for his ballroom. In his speech at AmericaFest, the big Turning Point USA annual event, Fox News host Jesse Watters told what we assume he thought was a fun story about Trump showing him the plans for the controversial new event space. Watters apparently seemed surprised by the size; "I said, 'Mr President, the ballroom is like four times the size of the White House!'" And then Watters gave Trump's game away. "'Jesse, it's a monument.' [Trump said.] 'I'm building a monument to myself because no one else will” (via YouTube).

So instead of working to be a leader that Americans would want to honor with a monument, Trump is making his own. It's not particularly surprising that Trump would want something to be all about him, given the size of his ego. One person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Trump has got to be the most insecure and egotistical billionaire in the world, feeling the need to build monuments to himself and affix his name to buildings." And one critic pointed out: "The White House is the people's house. Trump has no authority or right to destroy it for his own aggrandizement."

We have to admit though, that potential self-awareness from Trump in Watters's story was a bit unexpected. As one person on X said, "Well, at least he knows no one else is willing to build a monument to him."