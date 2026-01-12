All Of The Stunning Properties King Charles Has Owned Across The Globe

It's not a secret that being part of the British royal family comes with supreme privilege and endless perks, but one of the perks that might seem a bit less obvious is the sheer amount of property the royals own, or even just have access to. No member has quite so many as the reigning monarch, King Charles III. His property portfolio is seemingly endless, with some additions that even ardent royal fans might not know about. Some are gorgeous, but some are known to be low down on the list of royal favorites.

Over the years, Charles has been rather forthright about which properties hold an extra special place in his heart. For example, back in 1993, Elizabeth II's eldest waxed poetic the garden at one of his homes. Per the Express, he said it "really does spring from my heart and, strange as it may seem to some, creating it has been rather like a form of worship." On the flip side, he has reportedly been far less effusive about the royal family's most famous palace.

We've only scratched the surface. From stunning vacation homes outside of his home country to palaces that have long been part of the family to abodes he's made his own, here's a look at the stunning properties King Charles III has owned over the years.