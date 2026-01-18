Jarring Pics Of Meg Ryan That Make Us Miss Her Pre-Plastic Surgery Face

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When Meg Ryan comes up in conversation, people think of her 1989 rom-com classic, "When Harry Met Sally," but just as often, they bring up how nearly unrecognizable she looks due to rumored plastic surgery. This has been a topic that's led an ongoing internet conversation for years, with fans often comparing the actor's older photos from the height of her career in showbiz to later images and debating just how much her appearance seems to have changed over the years.

A 2023 Glamour interview made it clear that Ryan was even aware of the ongoing discourse surrounding her appearance. She knew that she was often labeled as being "unrecognizable" by the public. Rather than addressing the actual plastic surgery rumors, she simply chose to brush off "gossip culture" altogether, saying that "Meanness and hatred are just so stupid." While she's right that toxic discourse about an individual is never okay, many longtime fans simply miss her old face and wish she had embraced aging naturally.

Across discussion threads about Ryan's career, there's almost always a comment or two revisiting the alleged cosmetic work and expressing disappointment over how dramatically her look has changed. And, it's clear many of these people's reactions come from less cruelty and more genuine nostalgia for the fresh, natural look they loved her so much for.