Jarring Pics Of Meg Ryan That Make Us Miss Her Pre-Plastic Surgery Face
When Meg Ryan comes up in conversation, people think of her 1989 rom-com classic, "When Harry Met Sally," but just as often, they bring up how nearly unrecognizable she looks due to rumored plastic surgery. This has been a topic that's led an ongoing internet conversation for years, with fans often comparing the actor's older photos from the height of her career in showbiz to later images and debating just how much her appearance seems to have changed over the years.
A 2023 Glamour interview made it clear that Ryan was even aware of the ongoing discourse surrounding her appearance. She knew that she was often labeled as being "unrecognizable" by the public. Rather than addressing the actual plastic surgery rumors, she simply chose to brush off "gossip culture" altogether, saying that "Meanness and hatred are just so stupid." While she's right that toxic discourse about an individual is never okay, many longtime fans simply miss her old face and wish she had embraced aging naturally.
Across discussion threads about Ryan's career, there's almost always a comment or two revisiting the alleged cosmetic work and expressing disappointment over how dramatically her look has changed. And, it's clear many of these people's reactions come from less cruelty and more genuine nostalgia for the fresh, natural look they loved her so much for.
Early 1980s: Meg Ryan makes her acting debut and becomes a household name in just a few years
Meg Ryan made her acting debut in 1981, and this photo perfectly captures the fresh, natural look that defined her earliest years in showbiz. Just a few years later, the actor would become a household name for her breakout role in the iconic '80s rom-com, "When Harry Met Sally," which had a scene or two that mortified Ryan's kids.
Not only did she rise to stardom, but she would also become known for her one-of-a-kind smile. Fans often reminisce about the actor in the '80s and describe her unique smile as one that made people feel "fuzzy and warm."
Circa 1990:
Once the '90s came around, Meg Ryan entered a period in which both her personal life and career were rapidly gaining momentum. She married Dennis Quaid in 1991. After the success of "When Harry Met Sally," Ryan was in such high demand at this time that she returned to work just a few months after giving birth to her son, Jack Quaid, who has grown up to be gorgeous, to film "Sleepless in Seattle" with Tom Hanks.
At this time, her softly layered hair highlighted her bright blue eyes and effortlessly natural smile, giving her an easy, camera-ready glow. She looked stunning without ever appearing overly styled, reinforcing the approachable charm that defined her signature '90s appeal.
1994: Meg Ryan makes Cannes Film Festival debut
From "Joe Versus the Volcano" to "Sleepless in Seattle," the actor spent most of the '90s solidifying her status as one of Hollywood's biggest stars. 1994 was no different. In fact, she had two films, "I.Q." and "When a Man Loves a Woman," released that year.
In May, she would also make her very first appearance at the famous Cannes Film Festival to promote an upcoming film for the following year. The "When Harry Met Sally" star showed up looking effortlessly chic in an iconic maxi cream dress paired with chunky black boots and a sun-kissed blonde crop that only she could pull off.
1998: Meg Ryan's rom-com queen era
1998 was another major year in Meg Ryan's already blooming career. That year, she starred in two box office hits! She reunited with Tom Hanks for "You've Got Mail" and starred in "City of Angels" with Nicolas Cage. These films truly cemented her status as a leading lady in Hollywood.
She appeared on the red carpet at the premiere of "City of Angels" in a little black dress that made her softly layered blonde pixie cut stand out even more. Still natural and radiant, her look felt more polished and refined than in her earlier years.
2001: The year Ryan embraced a more mature look
2001 was the year Meg Ryan turned 40, her divorce from Dennis Quaid was finalized, and she starred in what would become her very last rom-com, "Kate & Leopold," until 2023. With several shifts in her career and personal life, the actor's look reflected a more grown-up version of the effortless beauty and style that defined her earlier years on screen. Although a bit more mature and refined, she maintained her understated makeup looks and allowed her best natural features, like her expressive eyes and her familiar smile, to remain the focal point of her appearance.
2005: She still looked naturally gorgeous
By 2005, Meg Ryan still largely maintained the natural, familiar face that defined most of her career. Her features still felt very much familiar when she attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. While there was chatter about whether or not she was starting to get minor cosmetic tweaks, much of it was speculative. She had her usual natural makeup look and kept the focus on her warm expression and her familiar smile. Rather than feeling significantly changed, she looked polished and mature while still true to the look so many fans came to associate with her.