The Scene From When Harry Met Sally That Mortified Meg Ryan's Kids
Katz's Deli in New York City is an absolute must for any movie buff visiting the Big Apple. Famous for its down-the-block and around-the-corner lines, Dr. Brown's soda, and the classic slogan "Send a salami to your boy in the army." If you are a rom-com fan, then you definitely know that Katz's is where arguably the most famous scene in "When Harry Met Sally" took place. The "I'll have what she's having" scene, where Meg Ryan gives a performance as her character Sally, who gives a hell of a performance within the performance.
Now, if you have not seen "When Harry Met Sally," then all you need to know is that Sally tries to explain to her longtime friend Harry (Billy Crystal) that the majority of women have, at one point or another, faked an orgasm. Harry doesn't believe Sally, and as a result, Sally decides to prove it to him by faking an orgasm right there in the middle of Katz's. The scene is dramatic, theatric, and all in all, over-the-top. Understandably, it's not exactly something Ryan pictured her future children watching one day.
Meg Ryan's son held off on watching the movie
In 2018, Jack Quaid, son of Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid, told Entertainment Weekly that he had only just recently seen "When Harry Met Sally" for the first time. As proud as he is of his mom's work, "The Boys" star wasn't exactly clamoring to see that particular piece of her oeuvre. As he put it, "Guys, when your mother has one of the most famous orgasm scenes of all time, you do not jump to the film, okay?"
Despite whatever awkwardness he might've experienced while watching the Katz's Deli scene, Jack told EW that the rom-com is now his favorite of Meg's movies. "I cried for so long, because I was so proud of her, and I immediately called her, and I'm like, 'I'm so sorry I missed this movie,'" he recalled. "She's like, 'I've seen it like one time.'"
If there's one person who can relate to Meg Ryan's grown-up son's feelings of embarrassment, it's Meg Ryan's daughter, Daisy True Ryan. In a 2023 chat with Carol Burnett for Interview magazine, Meg shared that Jack had only just called her that morning to let her know he was staying near Katz's. "My daughter was here and everybody was on speaker, and they were like, 'Mom, this is a very unique embarrassment,'" Meg recounted. "He said, 'You know you can go into that deli and there's an arrow pointing down to the table where you shot that scene.'" Hey, not many people have the opportunity to dine in a booth where their parent filmed an infamous rom-com scene, but Jack Quaid is chief among them.