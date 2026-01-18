Side-By-Side Photos Of Princess Charlotte & Prince William Will Have You Seeing Double
When you think about the British Royal Family, you immediately associate them with a series of rules that they need to abide by if they want to keep calling themselves members of the elite. One of the things you need to do in order to be a part of the royal family — besides being born within it or marrying into it — is to look the part. There's one person who has been doing that effortlessly, thanks to a little something called genetics. Princess Charlotte of Wales, who is yet to make her way into her teenage years, is indisputably a member of the royal family because she just looks so much like her father, Prince William.
It seems like the older Princess Charlotte gets, the more characteristics from her father pop in her face — except for the balding head. Due to her unique position in the British monarchy, the little girl is often in the public eye, which makes it easier to see the similarities between her and her father through snapshots. True, you can also see traces of Prince William's genetics in his two other heirs, Prince George and Prince Louis. But whenever you put images of the family side by side, Princess Charlotte's face is always the one that stands out because you just can't help but compare her expression to her father's.
Baby Princess Charlotte already looked like her father
In this photo, which was taken when the family visited Canada in 2016, Princess Charlotte was only a year old. But you could see very clear traces of her father on the little girl's face, especially in the way that her and her father's eyebrows are curved. You can see by the way that tiny Charlotte held her hand that she was already trying to mimic the gesture that her father and her mother Kate Middleton — who might be distancing herself from her husband — do on every occasion. You can also see that, in the photo, Charlotte had a thinner upper lip, just like her father does.
Princess Charlotte's features hint at what she will look like in a few years
In this paparazzi photo taken in 2025 at Buckingham Palace, you can see the similarity in their sideways gaze, but not only that. Princess Charlotte's straight nose might grow the same way that her father's did, and you can see that their eyebrows are similar in the way that they start to fade in the extremities. In the photo, they are both inside a Range Rover, and Prince William is behind the wheel. While she seems amused at something going on inside the vehicle, her father is probably not too happy that their outing was welcomed with flashes from cameras.
Like father, like daughter
In these photo, you can see that father and daughter look alike even when they have a sort of blank expression going on. Or maybe that they tend to react with similar expressions in certain situations. In both cases, they were randomly photographed while walking to different spots in an event (Charlotte at Sandringham Church in 2025 and William at Charing Cross Hospital in 2026). Both Princess Charlotte and Prince William had a bit of an awkward smile on their faces that showed only their upper teeth. Also, the similarities between their eyebrows here are even more evident as they have their faces mostly turned toward the camera.
Princess Charlotte and Prince William's similar eyes are uncanny
This is one of the ultimate photos that illustrates how identical Princess Charlotte is to her father. In Charlotte's candid snapshot taken in 2025, it pretty much looks like the girl is wearing her father's face — especially because her penetrating eyes make it seem like she is a lot wiser than the average youth. In the photo beside it, you can see that Prince William has a similar expression when he is staring fixedly at something. If this photo of Prince Charlotte doesn't give you chills, maybe no other will. Well, except one.
'90s Prince William looks even more like his daughter
And now to the ultimate evidence that Princess Charlotte is the carbon copy of her father. The image on the left was taken in 1992, a time when Princess Diana was still alive and the young prince was 10 years old. As you can see, his face is pretty much the same one that Princess Charlotte wears, with tiny differences — the main one being that Prince William had shorter hair. In the second photo, you can see how the eyes were carried from generation to generation, as well as the slightly big forehead and the smile that it's almost a sneer. If someone copied and pasted young William's face into a photo of his daughter, you would never even realize.