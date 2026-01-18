Side-By-Side Photos Of Princess Charlotte & Prince William Will Have You Seeing Double

When you think about the British Royal Family, you immediately associate them with a series of rules that they need to abide by if they want to keep calling themselves members of the elite. One of the things you need to do in order to be a part of the royal family — besides being born within it or marrying into it — is to look the part. There's one person who has been doing that effortlessly, thanks to a little something called genetics. Princess Charlotte of Wales, who is yet to make her way into her teenage years, is indisputably a member of the royal family because she just looks so much like her father, Prince William.

It seems like the older Princess Charlotte gets, the more characteristics from her father pop in her face — except for the balding head. Due to her unique position in the British monarchy, the little girl is often in the public eye, which makes it easier to see the similarities between her and her father through snapshots. True, you can also see traces of Prince William's genetics in his two other heirs, Prince George and Prince Louis. But whenever you put images of the family side by side, Princess Charlotte's face is always the one that stands out because you just can't help but compare her expression to her father's.