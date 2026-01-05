Every Royal Kate Middleton Has To Curtsy To

The British royal family is known for its style, customs, and traditions. One such tradition is the curtsy. The curtsy is performed by women, wherein they bend their knees and bow. After marrying Prince William, Princess Catherine started curtsying to the senior royals. Over time, Catherine perfected her curtsy to the extent that it is held up as an example of what a good curtsy should look like.

The rules surrounding curtsying are not that strict. The royal family's official website says that "there are no obligatory codes of behavior — just courtesy." Many people still choose to stick to the traditional way of greeting, though. Interestingly, there seems to be a clear order behind curtsying. It might confuse onlookers when they see some royal women curtsy to the others. But most royal women do not curtsy to each other. While talking about greeting rules within the royal family, etiquette expert Myka Meier told People, "The general rule of thumb to remember is that a Royal Highness does not curtsy to another Royal Highness."

Catherine's curtsy has become quite popular. Experts often talk about how elegant it looks. Meier told People that a correct royal curtsy should be subtle and that a deeper, slightly longer pause shows greater respect. While talking about the same with Express, body language expert Judi James praised Catherine's curtsy at her Christmas carol concert. She said that it was up to Catherine "to show how it's really done, with two small but significant bobs" as she welcomed senior family members to the event. So without further ado, these are the royals Catherine has to curtsy to.