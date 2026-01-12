Celebs At The 2026 Golden Globes One-Up Donald Trump's Egotistical Pin On Red Carpet

As much as the Golden Globes — and other important awards events — are usually a celebration of movies, TV, and the people that make them, they are also an opportunity for Hollywood stars to take a stand on urgent matters and make political statements. Some entertainers can't ignore the fact that this has been a rough week. The terrible news of Minnesota citizen Renee Nicole Good getting shot and killed by an ICE officer echoed through the world, and some people that walked on the red carpet acknowledged the tragedy.

Wanda Sykes is wearing a "Be Good" pin at the #GoldenGlobes to honor Renee Good after she was killed by an ICE officer: "We need to speak up and shut this rogue government down. It's awful what they are doing to people." Variety Golden Globes Red Carpet Pre-Show presented by... pic.twitter.com/bBY52Gm8xx — Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2026

Variety unveiled a video in which comedian and actor Wanda Sykes, known for projects such as "Bad Moms" and "The Upshaws," explains why she and other stars are wearing a pin that reads "Be Good." (These were seen a few days after Donald Trump wore a pin designed to look like him for an official meeting.) Sykes acknowledged the protests going on in the country ever since Good was killed and stated: "We need to speak up, we need to be out there and shut this rogue government down. 'Cause it's just awful what they are doing to people."

This isn't the first time Sykes has spoken out against Trump's administration. In September 2025, she was one of the celebrities who laid into Trump after Jimmy Kimmel's show was suspended.