Meet Mark Ruffalo's Wife, Sunrise Coigney

Actor Mark Ruffalo and his wife, Sunrise Coigney, have been together for much of his career. The pair met in 1998, four years after he made his film debut in 1994's horror flick, "Mirror, Mirror 2: Raven Dance." When Ruffalo first crossed paths with Coigney, he lived inside a garage, though that did not sway his soon-to-be-wife from getting to know him. After just two years of dating, they tied the knot in June 2000 and have remained together since. After walking the aisle, Ruffalo and Coigney began growing their family, welcoming son Keen in June 2001, daughter Bella Noche in May 2005, and another daughter, Odette, in October 2007. While Coigney is a staunch supporter of her husband's career, she has also enjoyed her own success.

Coigney became an entrepreneur by launching her retail store, Sunny's Pop, which carried antiques, keepsakes, and other unique finds. The Narrowsburg, New York boutique operated for six years, closing its doors for good in April 2023. Before opening her brick-and-mortar business, Coigney also dabbled in acting, with appearances in several productions, such as 2001's "100 Centre Street" and "Campfire Stories," followed by crime thriller "In The Cut," in 2003, with Ruffalo having a starring role in the movie. These days, it appears that Coigney is focused on their family, though while attending the 2024 Academy Awards, she showcased just how much she is still invested in Ruffalo's performances.