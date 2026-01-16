Diff'rent Strokes Cast Members Who Tragically Passed Away

In retrospect, Gary Coleman can be seen as a cautionary tale about the dark side of child stardom. One of the most recognized stars of the 1980s — child or otherwise — Coleman's appearance remained childlike well into his teens, the result of a congenital kidney ailment and the corticosteroids used to treat it (he'd undergone two kidney transplants, neither of which took). Once Coleman grew up, however, Hollywood had no use for him.

When Coleman turned 18, he discovered that the $18 million he expected to be awaiting him in a trust fund had been squandered by his parents, with only about $220,000 left. He sued, ultimately receiving a $1.3 million settlement, but the years-long legal battle had left him flat broke. In 1999, he filed for bankruptcy and scrounged for whatever job he could get. In 1998, Coleman worked as a security guard in a California mall — a job that ended badly when he was arrested for punching an autograph seeker, who then sued him for $1 million.

In January 2010, Coleman was living with his ex-wife Shannon Price (they'd wed in 2007, and divorced in 2008) when he was arrested for domestic violence. That October, he fell and suffered a brain hemorrhage, which led to his death at 42. However, questions lingered that Price may have been responsible, a theory explored in a 2024 documentary. On a TV series in 2025, Price answered questions about her role in Coleman's death while hooked up to a polygraph machine. The results were inconclusive.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.