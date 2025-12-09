'80s Stars Who Met Tragically Strange Fates

John Ritter was arguably one of the most iconic American stars in the 1980s, thanks to his role in the beloved sitcom "Three's Company." Ritter continued to work steadily well past the decade that made him a household name, appearing in TV shows like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Scrubs." One of his biggest TV projects, "8 Simple Rules," debuted in 2002, pairing Ritter on-screen with future "The Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco and fellow sitcom legend Katey Sagal. The show had a promising future and was in the middle of filming its second season when the unimaginable happened.

The actor was on set when he was taken ill with a suspected heart attack. Though he was taken to the hospital and treated, the problem turned out to be something much worse — an aortic dissection, a tear in the main artery of the body. Sadly, Ritter died on September 11, 2003, just a few days before his 55th birthday. Ritter's wife Amy Yasbeck believes that her husband could've been saved if it weren't for the actions of two doctors and sued them for negligence five years later. As she told "Today," "John didn't have a chance. He was never given that chance."

In the documentary "Superstar: John Ritter," Cuoco recalled the immediate aftermath of Ritter's death on the "8 Simple Rules" set. "Everyone was just crying, bawling, and then people started telling stories," she said (via Newsweek). "I'll never forget, there was the mailman at Warner Bros., and he was like, 'I'd like to speak.' He goes, 'I used to deliver the mail here. John would always say hi to me,' and I was like, 'Of course he did.'"