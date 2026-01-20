Here's How Far Princess Diana Really Got In School

Princess Diana was one of the most endearing members of the British Royal Family before tragically passing away in 1997. On top of her youthful energy and striking fashion sense, the late Princess of Wales never shied away from connecting with non-royals. She engaged with several communities impacted by hardship, and her compassion shaped Prince William's aspirations as a working royal. But despite growing up in nobility, Princess Diana's educational background wasn't as decorated as that of her ex-husband, King Charles III, or her sons.

Princess Diana had a private instructor at home in her early years, like many aristocrats. She went to Silfield Day School in her hometown of Norfolk before attending Riddlesworth Hall two years later. As a teenager, Diana attended West Heath, an all-girls boarding school in Kent where she excelled in fine arts and won an award for helping her peers at school. However, she ended up failing her high school O-Level exams twice and subsequently went to a finishing school in Switzerland to study social etiquette. The late Princess of Wales was very insecure about her education. Royal expert Mary Kenny explained, "I think one of the problems with Diana was that she never got a proper education. She had a terrible inferiority complex about that, and said that she was as thick as two planks" (via Woman & Home).

Lacking a complete formal education didn't hold the princess back from living an independent life before marrying Charles, however. Diana broke a strict royal rule by nannying and teaching at a nursery school part-time. Her education didn't stop her from being a change-making royal either.