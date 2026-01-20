Whatever Happened To George Clooney's Ex Stacy Keibler?
George Clooney is a constant in the headlines thanks not only to his acting career, including the Netflix film "Jay Kelly," but because of his 2014 marriage to his wife, Amal, with whom he has two children. However, before he settled down, Clooney was known to date a variety of famous women, including former WWE star Stacy Keibler.
The couple were together for two years before parting ways in 2013. With Keibler no longer active on the WWE roster, and her relationship with an A-list movie star over, she disappeared from the tabloids into a much less chaotic life. Losing a Hollywood heavyweight romance didn't slow her down though. Just a few months later, Keibler began dating another successful man, tech entrepreneur and CEO Jared Pobre, whom she was friends with for years. By the next spring, in March 2014, they got married and have been together ever since, building a family which includes three children.
In a May 2014 interview with Fit Pregnancy magazine (via Us Weekly), Keibler, then pregnant with her first child and promoting her cover story for the publication, spoke about how neither she nor her husband planned on having kids or tying the knot prior to their relationship. She added, "My epiphany happened shortly after Jared and I started dating, and once we both knew, we didn't hesitate. I just knew I was ready and that there's no one else in the world I would want to do this with."
Stacy Keibler found a new career after wrestling and modeling
Stacy Keibler, who also has a background as a model, first found fame in the wrestling world, competing as Miss Hancock in WCW, before joining World Wrestling Entertainment. She was with the promotion as a full-time performer until 2006, becoming part of many integral storylines (and some now-controversial ones that sexualized women), leading to recognition as a WWE Hall of Famer in 2023. She found a new path to success after her wrestling career ended. What she chose involved a continued path with her husband.
In 2024, Keibler sat down with Austin Lifestyle to discuss where her life was at. The reason people didn't hear from her as much after her split from George Clooney was that she and her husband originally settled in Jackson Hole, Wyoming (a far cry from Hollywood!), before moving to Austin, Texas and creating a home. She told the outlet that she and Jared Pobre founded a men's skincare line called Caldera + Lab. "Jared's the CEO and I assist him with the inspiration of the brand and where we should evolve towards," Keibler said. "I'm very into wellness and beauty and I'm always doing my own research for where we can expand and improve our product line!"
Keibler added, "I love the health and wellness space," which she often posts about on Instagram. The former girlfriend of Clooney is no longer on the red carpet or appearing on millions of TVs every week, but she looks happier than ever doing what she loves with the man she loves.