Whatever Happened To George Clooney's Ex Stacy Keibler?

George Clooney is a constant in the headlines thanks not only to his acting career, including the Netflix film "Jay Kelly," but because of his 2014 marriage to his wife, Amal, with whom he has two children. However, before he settled down, Clooney was known to date a variety of famous women, including former WWE star Stacy Keibler.

The couple were together for two years before parting ways in 2013. With Keibler no longer active on the WWE roster, and her relationship with an A-list movie star over, she disappeared from the tabloids into a much less chaotic life. Losing a Hollywood heavyweight romance didn't slow her down though. Just a few months later, Keibler began dating another successful man, tech entrepreneur and CEO Jared Pobre, whom she was friends with for years. By the next spring, in March 2014, they got married and have been together ever since, building a family which includes three children.

In a May 2014 interview with Fit Pregnancy magazine (via Us Weekly), Keibler, then pregnant with her first child and promoting her cover story for the publication, spoke about how neither she nor her husband planned on having kids or tying the knot prior to their relationship. She added, "My epiphany happened shortly after Jared and I started dating, and once we both knew, we didn't hesitate. I just knew I was ready and that there's no one else in the world I would want to do this with."